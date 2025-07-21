Lara Trump’s Photo Dump With Donald Turns Bizarre After Epstein Comments Flood In

Lara Trump had clearly not anticipated the outcome that her pictures with Donald Trump brought forth. As she posted some behind-the-scenes pictures with Trump on Instagram, the comments had a very specific request where the entire focus was on the files of Jeffrey Epstein.

The request for the public release of the Epstein files have significantly grown since the memo of July 6, where US Department of Justice and the FBI mentioned that no evidence was a client list was there and further added that besides what have already been released, no more files related to the Epstein case would be made publicly available.

This update has caused a great calamity even within the MAGA base and therefore the comments under Lara Trump’s post were not entirely shocking. One person commented, “Sure hope you cleared up that Epstein hoax! Good thing nothing happened on that island, there were no victims, and no one famous participated.”

Another one directly made their demand, saying, “Release the epstein files.” A third person commented, “Soft ball interview. ASK ABOUT THE EPSTEIN FILES!!!” A fourth fan expressed the same sentiment, “Ask him about the epstein files.”

The outrage about the Epstein files mostly intensified after General Attorney Pam Bondi had claimed that more files on the case would be released. She even said that the files were right on her desk and were ready to be made public. However, given how the government backtracked from the whole thing has caused much public dissatisfaction.

Trump himself has shown a rather contradictory attitude regarding the release of the files. While he claimed that he had requested the DOJ to release all the Grand Jury testimony in Epstein’s investigation, he also bashed those who asked for more updates on the case.

On July 20, Trump posted on Truth Social, “I have asked the Justice Department to release all grand jury testimony with respect to Jeffrey Epstein, subject only to court approval. With that being said, and even if the court gave its full and unwavering approval, nothing will be good enough for the troublemakers and radical left lunatics making the request. It will always be more, more, more.”

Trump’s attitude towards the files is nothing new, as he had previously also claimed the whole Epstein controversy to be a mere “hoax” and also said that the Republicans who have chosen to believe in the same are rather foolish in doing so.

As the pressure mounts over the Epstein case, it now remains to be seen if any new evidence indeed comes to light or if the FBI and the DOJ stick to their point and do not reveal any more information going forward.