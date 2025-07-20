Pam Bondi Tries to Duck the Epstein Talk Again—But Her Slip-Ups and Trump’s Posts Say Otherwise

Disclaimer: The contents inside this story is suitable for people aged 18+ only.

Pam Bondi, the attorney general, clearly seemed flustered when she was simply rained on with questions on Jeffrey Epstein during a Saturday press conference about fentanyl. The DOJ stated that convicted pedophile Epstein died by suicide and no foul play was there, and also brought in a 10-hour-long video of the hours that eventually led up to his death at the Metropolitan Correctional Center, with sex trafficking charges on the line.

As per the memo, there is no evidence that can support the existence of an alleged “client list.” Following the review of the evidence for several months in the government’s possession, the Justice Department eventually said that “further disclosure would be appropriate or warranted,” the memo adds.

The department also determined that much of the material was placed under seal, which has been ordered by the court for protecting victims, and “only a fraction of it “would have been aired publicly had Epstein gone to trial.” Pam Bondi, who has faced huge criticism from several MAGA supporters, came to the Saturday press conference and refused to talk about Epstein and didn’t answer the questions from the media either. She simply shut down the line of all the queries with three simple words: “Nothing about Epstein.”

“This today is about fentanyl. This is about a wall of people right outside this room, who have died…I appreciate your question but this today is about fentanyl overdoses throughout our country and people who have lost loved-ones to fentanyl. That’s the message that we are here to send today. Nothing about Epstein. I’m not going to talk about Epstein,” Bondi responded.

President Trump released a statement on Truth Social defending Pam Bondi who he says is doing a “FANTASTIC JOB” urging his supporters to “not waste Time and Energy on Jeffrey Epstein, somebody that nobody cares about.”

The rules of the DOJ are seemingly creating contradictions to the previous comments of Pam Bondi, where she talked about the documents relating to Epstein sitting on her desk. However, she clarified recently by saying that she wasn’t referring to an alleged “client list.” Besides, Donald Trump himself has also defended Bondi on social media, drawing ire from his supporters.

He defended Bondi by saying that she is doing a fantastic job and also said that his supporter should not waste their time as well as on Jeffrey Epstein, somebody that nobody cares about. And eventually, the critics of the Trump administration further slammed the President for covering up the Attorney General’s mistake.

The President directed Bondi to “produce any and all pertinent Grand Jury testimony, subject to Court approval.” He further wrote on Truth Social, a platform he owns – “This SCAM, perpetuated by the Democrats, should end, right now!” In the conference, Bondi announced that the Justice Department would move Friday to ask the court to unseal the grand jury transcripts. Todd Blanche, the Deputy Attorney General, filed the motion urging the court to release the transcripts.