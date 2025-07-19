Donald Trump Can’t Handle the Epstein Heat—So He’s Blaming His Own Attorney General Bondi

President Donald Trump is fuming, and it’s not just the media feeling the heat this time around. Several insiders say he’s getting “increasingly frustrated” with the way Attorney General Pam Bondi is handling all those Jeffrey Epstein papers.

Now, he’s basically saying it’s all on her to handle it.

You might remember that Donald Trump, during his 2024 campaign, promised to expose Epstein’s list of clients.

But he’s totally changed his tune. He’s saying there’s no such list and telling Bondi to make sure the “pertinent” details from the grand jury get out there. But things really heated up when the Wall Street Journal reported that Donald Trump had received a “crude birthday letter” from Epstein, which Ghislaine Maxwell apparently arranged.

Trump didn’t hold back, calling the newspaper a “useless rag” and suing it with a massive $10 billion libel lawsuit in federal court. He targeted Rupert Murdoch, the owner of the WSJ and Dow Jones, and two of its reporters.

He argued that the story was totally “false, malicious, defamatory FAKE NEWS.”

A high-up at the White House told NBC News, “I do think that he likes and respects Pam, but she has without question caused some headaches for them.” Pam Bondi was even said to have had a list of Epstein’s clients right on her desk, but she’s now singing a different tune, saying no such list ever existed. To top it off, the Justice Department said there’s no legal reason for her to spill more details about Epstein. “This now resides within the DOJ.”

This backpedaling has ticked off not only the general public but also Trump’s die-hard MAGA fans.

Influential conservatives such as Tucker Carlson and Charlie Kirk are now calling for some openness. In response, Donald Trump called them “weaklings” and said he can get by without their backing.

And what about Pam Bondi? Even with all the flak she’s catching, it seems like her job isn’t in danger. Why? Because she’s got the support of someone mighty in the White House, aka Susie Wiles, the Chief of Staff.

A source close to the situation said, “She is almost assuredly is just doing what she is told,” reports the Irish Star.

Meanwhile, Donald Trump’s got his hands full dealing with a fresh round of scrutiny. He’s going after the Wall Street Journal, trying to paint himself as the poor guy being picked on by those snooty media elites in a smear campaign, rather than someone who’s caught up in one of the biggest, ugliest scandals we’ve had in the U.S. in a good while.

It’s a bit of a gamble, really. It could either make him look like he’s dodging the bullet on this Epstein mess, or it might just make things worse and get him more tangled up than he already is.