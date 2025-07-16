Ghislaine Maxwell’s Lawyer Begs Donald Trump for Help as Epstein Scandal Intensifies

As the Jeffrey Epstein case keeps getting dragged, a new appeal has come from the lawyer of Ghislaine Maxwell, one of Epstein’s accomplices. The appeal suggests that American President Donald Trump can intervene in the Supreme Court appeal made by Maxwell.

David Oscar Markus , Maxwell’s lawyer, said that perhaps the President does not know about the Department of Justice’s decision on Monday to urge the Supreme Court to reject Maxwell’s appeal, as The Mirror US reported. He said, “”I’d be surprised if President Trump knew his lawyers were asking the Supreme Court to let the government break a deal. He’s the ultimate dealmaker—and I’m sure he’d agree that when the United States gives its word, it should keep it.”

Maxwell is currently serving 20 years of prison on charges of conspiring with Epstein to s-xually abuse minors. Markus’ comments have come following the speculations that Trump might be afraid that Maxwell might talk about his friendship with Epstein.

As reported by The US Mirror, “Maxwell’s lawyer was referring to a plea deal that Epstein struck in Florida which they have argued should have made the 63-year-old exempt from prosecution. Under the 2008 non-prosecution agreement, Epstein pleaded guilty to state charges in Florida of soliciting and procuring a minor for pr-stitution.”

The deal helped him to escape the potential life sentence that he could have been given and required him to register himself as a s-x offender and pay money to the victims’ families. Instead of lifelong prison time, he was supposed to serve 13 months in a work-release program.

That clause also included a part that said, “Epstein successfully fulfills all of the terms and conditions of this agreement, the United States also agrees that it will not institute any criminal charges against any potential co-conspirators of Epstein, including but not limited to” Epstein’s four assistants.

Maxwell was, however, not named in the clause. She had asked the court earlier this year to review her case but her plea was rejected. The MAGA base is already fuming over the way Epstein files are being handled by the Trump administration and this new appeal from Maxwell’s lawyer might make things worse.

While campaigning last year, Trump had promised that more files on Epstein will be released if he comes into power. Attorney General Pam Bondi also made similar claims recently but nothing of what seemed to be promising has been released yet. It now remains to be seen how Trump deals with Maxwell’s lawyer’s plea and what ultimately happens to her appeal.