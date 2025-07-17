Donald Trump Turns on MAGA—Calls Them ‘Weaklings’ For Believing in Epstein ‘Hoax’ in Explosive Rant

When Donald Trump was campaigning for his second term, he made numerous promises. One of them was to make the Jeffrey Epstein files public. However, now it seems that the president of the United States is going back on his words.

Recently FBI and Attorney General Pam Bondi closed the Epstein case, saying there is no list. Then republicans voted against making the non-existent list public.

The cumulative effect of all of Trump’s decisions and Epstein list has come to a pass now as MAGA seems to be divided. Though many people are still unsure if it has any effect on Trump or his administration because MAGA works mostly like a cult, yet this impasse is not making Donald Trump very happy.

Donald Trump has been giving statements regarding Jeffrey Epstein almost every day, and his recent public statements have sparked significant turmoil within his MAGA base.

Trump has dismissed the ongoing interest in Epstein’s files as a “hoax.” This has created tension among former allies and raised concerns about the future of his political movement.

In a fiery post on Truth Social, Trump called out his fans and followers as weaklings for still pursuing the Epstein files case. He claimed that these people have fallen for the Democratic agenda and misinformation.

“My PAST supporters have bought into this ‘bulls–t,’ hook, line, and sinker… I don’t want their support anymore!”

This might be the craziest Trump post I’ve ever read. He calls the Epstein files a scam, a hoax, and bullshit.

If any of his supporters believe any part of the Epstein files, he doesn’t want their support anymore. He labels them weaklings doing the Democrats’ work. 🥴 pic.twitter.com/lNp6ZPP2WT — Hoodlum 🇺🇸 (@NotHoodlum) July 16, 2025

This is not very unlike Trump. He does not like his followers questioning him, however, it is different for his followers.

What is different for Trump is he gives in to the populistist rhetoric and does what his more powerful proxies in the media want him to do. This time even after the likes of Steve Bannon have asked him to follow through with his promise of releasing the Epstein file, he is not giving up.

He is ready to alienate some of his base in this case. Bannon has warned that Trump’s stance on Epstein could cost him up to 10% of his most loyal supporters, while Michael Flynn has requested him to “understand the Epstein affair is not going away.”

BREAKING: Elon Musk calls for President Trump to release the Epstein files to prove it is a “hoax”. pic.twitter.com/u8LJrG1U1A — Megatron (@Megatron_ron) July 16, 2025

Trump’s new stance has irritated his base, and there are few of his very conservative supporters who are still asking him to release the documents. Among them is House Speaker Mike Johnson. He has publicly stated that “everything should be made available” regarding the Epstein investigation.

Some insiders, including Deputy FBI Director Dan Bongino, have also even hinted at internal frustration. There are reports suggesting Bongino has distanced himself from the investigation.

Recent polls show that a majority of Americans are dissatisfied with how the Epstein case is being handled. According to a Quinnipiac survey, 63% of voters disapprove of the government’s lack of transparency, and only 17% support Trump’s current position.

Though nothing has shaken the Trump base so far, and given the history of politics involving Donald Trump, his MAGA followers will still remain faithful to him. There is, however, a chance of his losing out on some support that could cost him some seats during the midterm elections.