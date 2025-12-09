Awkward! Usha Vance’s ‘Fake Smile’ Raises Eyebrows as JD & Erika Kirk Rumors Keep Brewing

Usha Vance was recently spotted wearing a rather “fake smile” at a party she and her hubby, Vice President JD Vance, recently hosted at their Washington D.C.abode. This comes after JD and conservative Erika Kirk, the late Charlie Kirk’s widow, sparked romance rumors. The couple threw a grand celebration for their friend Sylvester Stallone after he received an award at the Kennedy Honors ceremony held over the weekend.

An online video posted by one of the attendees featured the Vances standing beside each other, with JD delivering a speech. While JD enthusiastically revealed a joke that President Donald Trump once made to him about how a shoe can tell a lot about a man, Usha’s stoic expression and stern smile do beg the question: Are things truly alright between the two?

Drop a❤ if you Love our second first family Usha & JD Vance! pic.twitter.com/1CGibsQpBe — Trump Lover❤🇮🇳🇺🇸 (@SUBRATA30016572) November 6, 2024

Despite the volume of speculation, there has been no comment or confirmation about their marriage being on the rocks. Speaking to NBC exclusively, JD declared, “Our marriage is as strong as it’s ever been.”

He added, “I think Usha’s really taken to it, and it’s been kind of cool to see how she’s developed and evolved in this new role.” JD continues to strongly defend his relationship with Usha as rumors between him and Erika continue to mount.

Speaking of Erika, speculation began when the footage that triggered the rumor mill showed JD Vance greeting Erika Kirk with a friendly hug at a recent political event. While the exchange appeared normal, the now-viral clip gained rapid traction across social platforms, where it was repeatedly re-shared, slowed down, and analyzed.

Recently, when Usha Vance’s pictures surfaced online, showing her without her wedding ring, the photos fueled even more speculation.

BREAKING: JD Vance’s wife, Usha, denies rumors she split from her husband after she was seen without her wedding ring during a visit to Camp Lejeune in Jacksonville, NC. “Usha is a mother of three young children, who does a lot of dishes, gives lots of baths, and forgets her… pic.twitter.com/guq12Y6IS9 — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) November 24, 2025

Speaking to the outlet, JD addressed the wedding ring drama by recalling the time she did indeed forget her wedding ring, claiming Usha likes to “poke fun” at speculations about their marriage on social media platforms.

He said, “She was like, ‘Oh, if I don’t go back and get them, there’s going to be some ridiculous psycho who talks about it on social media. And I was like, ‘let them. It’s not even worth the trip to run back upstairs.”

Erika Kirk on how honoring the Sabbath helped Charlie focus on what mattered most@MrsErikaKirk pic.twitter.com/ZhdoE9L59Q — Turning Point USA (@TPUSA) December 5, 2025

Although Erika has not issued a formal statement, she brushed off the rumors with a joke, suggesting that the moment had been misinterpreted and did not warrant the level of attention it received.

In fact, in a recent interview, she even vouched for JD should he decide to become the next President of the USA in 2028. Calling him a “dear friend,” she admits, “I do have to say yes, we (she and her late husband Charlie) adore JD, and my husband was very vocal about endorsing him.”

Whether or not Erika and JD would eventually turn into a ship remains to be seen. Thus far, all three – Usha, JD, and Erika continue to strongly deny any such rumors or speculations about trouble in paradise or a romance.