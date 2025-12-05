“When’s the Wedding?” – Erika Kirk’s Gushing Over JD Vance Has the Internet Smelling a Love Triangle

The nature of Erika Kirk and JD Vance’s relationship is being questioned again. This comes after the widow could not stop singing praises of the Vice President at an event. Here’s why netizens are convinced that something is brewing and a divorce is on the horizon for the Vances.

Erika appeared at the New York Times DealBook Summit on December 3, 2025. She was in a sit-down conversation with Andrew Ross Sorkin when JD Vance’s name was brought up.

“JD Vance — is he the person you plan to ultimately support for 2028?” Sorkin was heard asking her. The mother of two was seen smiling broadly before gushing about the Vice President, while noting how close her late husband was with him.

Erika Kirk says she would gladly support the idea of JD Vance as the presidential candidate in 2028, calling him a dear friend. She notes that Charlie Kirk has backed Vance ever since his first Senate run. She adds that they truly adore JD. pic.twitter.com/J7gFKJvx2L — Shadow of Ezra (@ShadowofEzra) December 4, 2025

“He’s a dear friend. My husband and him were good friends. …I do have to say, yes, we adore JD and my husband was very vocal about endorsing him,” Kirk noted. She then brought the conversation back to the current President.

Erika acknowledged how hard her husband had worked during the last elections. She claimed that it was important to focus on the fact that the President whom people voted for already sits in the Oval Office.

Social media users were quick to dissect her answer, while many totally disregarded everything but her high praise for Vance. “The way she smiles after JD Vance’s name is said…” one noted. “Will she replace Usha Vance before or after the election?” another questioned.

“Well sure, she does. She wants to be First Lady,” a third wrote. “When’s the wedding?” a netizen simply asked. And many others accused her of not acting like a grieving widow.

Speculation about cracks appearing in the Vances’ marriage hasn’t stopped in recent months either. It all began when the Vice President said he hoped his Hindu wife would one day convert to Christianity.

The comment garnered attention, while JD was harshly criticized for disregarding his wife’s faith. The speculation only picked up when Erika and the Vice President greeted each other at a Turning Point event in a more-than-peculiar way.

There’s a lot of controversy over this hug between Erika Kirk and JD Vance. Imagine being outraged over a 2.5 second hug between friends? Help me understand. pic.twitter.com/FIuYGpqsh7 — brittany (@by__brittany) October 31, 2025

A hug that Erika and her “dear friend” shared made headlines and broke the internet. The general consensus was that the hug was more than inappropriate for a man with a wife to share with somebody who is not his wife.

If that wasn’t bad enough, something Erika said about replacing her husband sent a shock wave through people on the internet. “No one will ever replace my husband. But I do see some similarities of my husband in JD — in Vice President JD Vance. I do,” the widow admitted, according to a report by People.

Ever since the media storm surrounding the couple, Erika’s situation has only gotten worse. Rumors were fueled further when Usha Vance appeared at several official engagements without a ring on her finger.