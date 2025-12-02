Usha Vance Ditches Her Wedding Ring for the Second Time – And the Divorce Buzz Is Getting Louder

Usha Vance ditched her wedding ring yet again, reigniting the divorce rumors. The Second Lady of the U.S. visited an army base with Melania Trump for a Christmas event. The missing ring on her hand has only managed to restart the speculation about the Vances’ heading towards divorce.

Melania and Usha flew into Maryland to visit the Joint Base Andrews in Prince George’s County. The First Lady and Second Lady met up with military troops and their families ahead of the holidays.

The pair hand-delivered carefully curated care packages and expressed their gratitude towards military families. Melania and Usha both gave speeches while acknowledging the bravery and patriotism of the families sitting in the audience.

Interesting. Usha Vance minus a wedding ring yesterday at Camp Lejeune. pic.twitter.com/NqRR9zMGYL — Adam Parkhomenko (@AdamParkhomenko) November 21, 2025

The FLOTUS and the SLOTUS reportedly teamed up with the American Red Cross to curate around 700 care packages. Apart from noting the thoughtfulness that went into the packages, people were quick to notice one glaring detail in Usha’s ensemble for the day.

The Second Lady, who is ever the perfect picture of grace, donned a long-sleeve gray jacket and pants at the event. The 39-year-old did not wear her wedding ring during the official engagement.

This set off alarm bells online as netizens noted this was the second time in recent times that the Second Lady was seen doing that. Usha ditched her ring during her visit to the Camp Lejeune military base in Jacksonville, North Carolina, as well.

JD Vance, on the other hand, was seen wearing his ring on the same day elsewhere. Usha’s initial appearance without the ring waswas enough to spark rumors that a divorce might be looming.

The speculation prompted a representative for the Second Lady to step in and address the rumors. A rep for Usha told People that she was “a mother of three young children, who does a lot of dishes, gives lots of baths, and forgets her ring sometimes.”

Vice President Vance, @SLOTUS Usha Vance, and their children visited troops at Fort Campbell yesterday to thank the brave men and women who serve the United States every day. Happy Thanksgiving!🦃 pic.twitter.com/hVX0LOeIpK — Vice President JD Vance (@VP) November 27, 2025

The initial speculation about a divorce between the Vances started when JD and Charlie Kirk’s widow, Erika, were spotted sharing a moment on stage. The internet was convinced that the couple would part ways soon enough.

Right after the rumors intensified, the couple put them to rest momentarily by celebrating Thanksgiving at Fort Campbell. The Vice President’s official X account posted pictures from the visit that showed the couple and their three children celebrating the day surrounded by troops.

“Vice President Vance, @SLOTUS Usha Vance, and their children visited troops at Fort Campbell yesterday to thank the brave men and women who serve the United States every day,” the caption to the post read.