“I’m Not Going to Pretend That…” – What JD Vance Said About Wife Usha’s Missing Wedding Ring

Vice President JD Vance and his wife, and former lawyer, Usha Vance, often find themselves topping the headline space almost every week for rumors about their rift, and some more about rumored trouble in their marriage.

JD Vance, once again, became the object of the Internet’s attention after he spoke about his equation with wife Usha and how the media reports circulating about the couple affected them.

Rumor mills went into overdrive mode recently after Usha Vance was photographed at an event without her wedding ring. Reacting to the excessive media coverage around the ring, JD Vance told NBC, “I think that we kind of get a kick out of it. With anything in life, you take the good with the bad.”

Praising how his wife Usha has taken to Second Lady Duties, JD Vance continued, “You accept that there are some sacrifices and there are some very good things that come along with it, too but our marriage is as strong as it’s ever been, and I think Usha’s really taken to it, and it’s been kind of cool to see how she’s developed and evolved in this new role.”

Vice President JD Vance and second lady Usha Vance have found humor in the online speculation that has sprouted up around their marriage. https://t.co/ZQEc3P02pX — NBC News (@NBCNews) December 5, 2025

During her visit to Camp Lejeune in North Carolina, along with First Lady Melania Trump last month, Usha was pictured without her wedding ring. As the news spread like wildfire, a spokesperson of SLOTUS clarified, “a mother of three young children, who does a lot of dishes, gives lots of baths, and forgets her ring sometimes.”

When asked if such stories are tough on him and Usha, JD Vance replied, “It’s funny. I actually don’t think that it’s tough.”

Vance even shared Usha’s initial reaction upon realizing that she was missing the ring at the event with Melania. “She was like, ‘Oh, if I don’t go back and get them, there’s going to be some ridiculous psycho who talks about it on social media and I was like, let them. It’s not even worth the trip to run back upstairs. So we actually have a little bit of fun with it. And we thought that whole viral social media cycle was kind of funny,” JD Vance recollected.

Speaking of the repetitive churning of stories that followed the ring incident, JD Vance said, “There are certainly ways in which it’s difficult on the family. I’m not going to pretend that it isn’t. But it’s the sacrifice that we signed up for.”

JD Vance and Usha Vance often make headlines amid rumors of a strained marriage. The viral Erika Kirk and JD Vance hug earlier this year made it worse. However, JD and Usha have managed to dismiss the rumors by their frequent public appearances together. They posted pictures from their fam-jam sessions on Halloween and Thanksgiving, on social media, putting an end to all the rumors about their troubled marriage.

Vice President Vance, @SLOTUS Usha Vance, and their children visited troops at Fort Campbell yesterday to thank the brave men and women who serve the United States every day. Happy Thanksgiving! pic.twitter.com/hVX0LOeIpK — Vice President JD Vance (@VP) November 27, 2025

On Thanksgiving this year, Usha and JD Vance visited troops at Fort Campbell along with their kids. JD Vance posted a special note, which read, “Happy Thanksgiving, everyone! I’m grateful for all of you, for the people who keep us safe, for our incredible country, and most of all for the grace of God and my beautiful family! Don’t eat too much!”

Usha and JD Vance, college sweethearts, met at Yale Law School. They married per Christian and Hindu rituals in 2014. The couple have three kids together.