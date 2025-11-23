Usha Vance Fires Back After Missing Wedding Ring Sets Internet Ablaze

Not everyday we get to see SLOTUS Usha Vance being the talk on social media. During one of her appearances this week, eagle-eyed internet users noticed that she is not wearing her wedding ring. Usha was captured during her visit to Camp Lejeune in North Carolina. The pictures hit the internet on November 19. Alongside her was the FLOTUS, Melania Trump and they were greeting military families and shaking hands.

Initially, things seemed perfect. But some close-up shots went viral that showed her fingers were empty. And this tiny detail did the work to send internet into a frenzy. Eventually, several theories came up. It suggested that the long-circulating speculation concerning the Vance divorce might become real. Some people joked about Vice President JD Vance, who might be preparing for a night on the couch. Some mentioned the Second couple might have a rough patch.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vice President JD Vance (@vp)

However, the gossip wasn’t able to grow further. Usha Vance herself stepped in to clear all the doubts. A spokesperson told reporters that the explanation given by her is hardly as dramatic as the expectations of the internet. They said that she is a busy mother of three who spends her days, as they put it, “doing a lot of dishes, giving lots of baths, and forgetting her ring sometimes.” To keep it simple, she lives a mom life, not marital drama.

However, the speculation wasn’t a sudden thing. Scenario in between them looked weird recently. A latest video showed JD Vance having a warm onstage hug with Erika, the widow of conservative activist Charlie Kirk, during a Turning Point USA event. Not to mention that Erika had introduced Vance at the University of Mississippi and stirred with her emotional remarks. She said, “No one will ever replace my husband. But I do see some similarities between my husband in Vice President JD Vance. I do. And that’s why I am so blessed to be able to introduce him tonight.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vice President JD Vance (@vp)

Not to mention that some talks of JD Vance couldn’t be overlooked either. He recently opened up about his wife being Hindu, but he hopes that she converts to Catholic faith eventually. And quite justifiably, critics didn’t hold back to shame him for the comment.

However, Vance’s public unity can’t be denied as well. Wherever they go, it doesn’t look like they have any problem between them. Talking about their love life, they first met at Yale Law School. Both were students at the educational institute, and they eventually tied the knot in 2014.

At present, they have three young children. Public curiosities concerning the marriage of celebrities, especially political personalities, flare up always, but in this case, forgetting the wedding ring sometimes seems like a much simpler explanation than the internet would like to believe.