Mila Kunis Reportedly Finds Marriage ‘Very Isolating’ Due To Ashton Kutcher’s Tech Obsession

Actor Ashton Kutcher’s marriage to Mila Kunis is reportedly in trouble because of his growing second career as a business mogul and tech investor. According to Star magazine, the 47-year-old star appears to be so consumed by work that he is unable to make time for his personal life.

Kunis, meanwhile, is trying to keep the couple’s family life and public image intact. This unspoken division of roles has created serious emotional tension in their lives, even as they try to present a united front in public.

Kutcher, best known for his roles in That ’70s Show and Two and a Half Men, has become a significant figure in the tech world this year after joining the Soho House board of directors. This came shortly after he invested in the consortium that acquired the private members-only club.

His commitment to the tech world, however, has seemingly taken a toll on his marriage. Kutcher and Kunis no longer socialize with their A-list friends, as he does not have any time for them because of his tech commitments.

“These are people they’ve known for years, and suddenly Ashton doesn’t have time for them,” said a source.

This has had a devastating emotional impact on Kunis. The Bad Moms star, who is an established actor in her own right, feels “very isolated” now that Kutcher has basically abandoned their shared social life to concentrate on his tech dreams.

While moving to a different city may help the couple make a fresh start, this is not an option for Kunis. She has reportedly made it clear that she will not be moving out of Los Angeles or giving up her Hollywood career to accommodate Kutcher’s plans.

“She still has a lot she wants to accomplish and a lot of exciting projects in the works, so just turning her back on Hollywood isn’t an option,” added the source.

Insiders also revealed that Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis now live separate lives, which is pulling them further apart.

“This is more than a rough patch; it is a fundamental divergence of priorities that will require difficult choices. That’s something they need to figure out, which is going to be tough,” said the insider.

Kutcher and Kunis’ marital woes are also expected to take a toll on their daughter Wyatt, 11, and son Dmitri, 9. Because of this, fans hope that the couple can fix their marriage and stay together for their children’s sake. For now, it’s up to Kutcher to strike a balance between his family life and his tech aspirations.

So, will the star couple be able to overcome this challenging phase and give their 10-year-old marriage a second chance? Let’s wait and see.