Gene Simmons’ Old Interview Comes Back to Haunt Him as He Stands Before Trump at the Kennedy Honors

Gene Simmons’ fiery comment about President Donald Trump made quite a return into the spotlight shortly after the Kennedy Honors Ceremony held at the Kennedy Center Opera House in Washington, D.C., between December 6 and 7, 2025.

Earlier, Simmons recalled his interactions with Donald Trump long before the beginning of his political career and made pretty fiery remarks about the President.

Kiss band member Gene Simons: "When you get into a position of power, it does affect lives. I don't think [Trump's] a Republican or a Democrat. He's out for himself, any way you can get there. And in the last election, over 70 million people bought it hook, line and sinker."

Speaking to Spin in May 2022, Simmons said, “Look what that gentleman did to this country and the polarization! Got all the cockroaches to rise to the top.”

He criticized the aftermath of Trump’s presidency, saying, “Once upon a time, you were embarrassed to be publicly racist and out there with conspiracy theories…Now it’s all out in the open because he allowed it.”

Simmons also recalled Trump’s first presidency, saying, “He’s out for himself in any way you can get there. And in the last election, over 70 million people bought it, hook, line, and sinker.”

People on X revisited Simmons’ remarks and expressed their concerns.

One user quoted a part of Simmons’ comment about Trump’s alleged demeanor, and added, “And in the last election, over ONE HUNDRED and seventy million bought it, whether they cast a ballot for him or merely failed to cast a meaningful vote against him in this GOP-rigged system.”

Another user chimed in agreement, saying, “He’s right about that much. “America First” means nothing to him.”

Previously, fans and well-wishers discouraged Simmons from attending the Kennedy Honors Program.

Yeah, @GeneSimmons, when you’re in a position of power, it affects lives — and you’re right, Trump’s only out for himself.

But @KISS has always been about freedom, resistance, and in-your-face rebellion.

Performing for him or kissing the ring would turn your back on that legacy… — The DreamCode Prophet (@TheDreamProfit) August 14, 2025

One user claimed, “If I were Gene Simmons, I would not attend.” Another one questioned, “So are we to presume KISS would not be at the Kennedy Honors center this year?”

Despite the alleged bad blood speculations about Simmons being a no-show, he showed up.

Comments resurfaced after Simmons was introduced as an honoree alongside other members of KISS – Ace Frehley, Peter Criss, and Paul Stanley in August this year.

In response to being nominated, Simmons released a statement on behalf of KISS, extending their gratitude: “KISS is the embodiment of the American dream. We are deeply honored to receive the Kennedy Center Honor.”

Apart from KISS, moguls from the entertainment industry like Sylvester Stallone, Gloria Gaynor, and Michael Crawford were among the many in attendance.

Speaking of, Trump delivered a rather moving speech to the audience. He claimed, “This is a group of icons whose work and accomplishments have inspired, uplifted, and unified millions and millions of Americans.”

The 79-year-old added, “If there is one thread that connects all of these amazing artists together, it is the word persistence.”

Trump emphasizes the challenges each nominee has endured over the span of their careers; he concluded his speech curtly: “You are persistent. Many of you are miserable, horrible people. You never give up. Sometimes I wish you’d give up, but you don’t.”