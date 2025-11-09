‘Deliberately Making Hunger Worse’: Biden Rips Into Trump in Fiery New Speech

President Joe Biden didn’t hold back this week in one of his strongest attacks on Donald Trump. In a passionate speech, Biden accused Trump of making America’s hunger crisis worse and neglecting struggling families.

“Now we have a president who’s deliberately making hunger worse for Americans,” Biden said, raising his voice. This statement drew loud applause from the crowd at a Democratic event in Nebraska.

Biden presented the issue as both moral and economic, noting that food insecurity affects millions every day. “One in five children go to bed hungry every night,” he pointed out, linking that statistic to Trump’s efforts to cut social programs and the political standoffs that have led to government shutdowns.

“We have a president who’s deliberately making hunger worse for Americans.” In new speech, President Biden rips into Donald Trump. pic.twitter.com/25JNm9xGKR — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) November 9, 2025

This speech marked a turning point for Biden, as he embraced economic populism amidst high food prices. The White House claims inflation is easing, but many Americans feel differently when they look at their grocery bills. “You can’t convince Americans your economic policies are working if they’re paying 20 percent more for a cup of coffee,” one political analyst wrote, highlighting the challenge facing both parties.

Biden didn’t just critique Trump’s record; he portrayed him as someone who governs for the wealthy while everyday people make tough choices. He accused Trump of “cutting food aid for millions” while living extravagantly at Mar-a-Lago. “It’s about priorities,” Biden said. “You either fight for working families or you don’t.”

The remark about hunger was not a casual comment; it was central to Biden’s argument. The criticism was meant to show that Trump’s policies were not only careless but harmful by design. The phrase “deliberately making hunger worse” resonated online, earning praise from Democrats and sparking outrage from conservatives, who went on to attack Biden’s record as president.

Even critics acknowledged that the moment was impactful, the energy in the room was evident as Biden emphasized themes he believes will help Democrats in the next election; affordability, fairness, and empathy. His aides describe this as part of a larger effort to focus his message on “kitchen-table issues” and highlight the contrast with Trump.

Republicans argue that Biden’s attack is a revision of history, noting that food prices rose during his administration. They claim their plan to cut regulations and boost domestic energy supply would lower costs. However, Biden’s campaign team appears confident that voters will remember who they believe truly supported them during tough times.

Biden also acknowledged recent electoral successes for Democrats, calling them proof that “the Democratic Party is back.” He urged his supporters to stay engaged, stating that the fight for economic dignity is far from over.

By the end of his speech, the message was clear: Biden wants this election to focus on real-world struggles rather than partisan drama. He believes that linking Trump to something as urgent as hunger will resonate. “We’re going to keep fighting,” he said, “because no American family should ever go to bed hungry.”