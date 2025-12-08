Trump’s Kennedy Center Appearance Fuels New Questions About His Health — Lawmaker Suggests Trump May Be Using New Alzheimer’s Drug

Donald Trump arrived at the John F Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts with Melania Trump as as he prepared to host the annual celebration recognizing lifetime achievements in the performing arts. As he addressed the media, the 79-year-old made sure to tell reporters on the red carpet about his self-proclaimed sharp memory.

According to The Irish Star, Trump was asked how he managed his hosting duties amid a busy schedule. He brushed off the concern, replying, “I really didn’t do much to prepare. I have a good memory, so remembering things is easy for me.”

These comments come as speculation about Trump’s health continues to grow, as new signs and concerns continue to surface. Although members of the Trump administration, along with his physician, Navy Capt. Sean Barbabella have repeatedly claimed that the president is in excellent health.

President Trump just revealed he prepared for the Kennedy Center Awards by SIMPLY GOING OFF MEMORY!

pic.twitter.com/i85suzvQz0 — Bo Loudon (@BoLoudon) December 8, 2025

Meanwhile, California congresswoman Sydney Kamlager-Dove recently tweeted about Trump’s fatigue and the marks on his hand suggesting that he could be taking Leqembi, an Alzheimer’s drug typically given by infusion.

Earlier, Trump had been diagnosed with chronic venous insufficiency (CVI), which is why his hand was bruised, along with signs he may be developing knock knees and an altered gait, a few months before he underwent an MRI, which refuelled rumors about his health concerns.

Sydney Kamlager-Dove shared photos showing Donald Trump asleep during a Cabinet meeting alongside images of his bruised hand, claiming that the drug can cause tiredness, brain swelling, and bleeding that requires frequent MRI monitoring.

But during the same meeting, Trump lashed out at the media for fixating on health rumors rather than covering his administration’s accomplishments.

he may be taking medication to treat Alzheimer's disease, Rep. Sydney Kamlager-Dove, D-Calif., tweeted that Trump is showing signs he's taking the Alzheimer's disease drug Leqembi.https://t.co/83LcVeBk7E — Unions=Power&Step Up (@CBAStepUp) December 6, 2025

Trump compared himself to Joe Biden, whom he repeatedly mocked for signs of aging during the 2020 campaign. Trump calls him “Sleepy Joe” as he feels that the 83-year-old can doze off anytime, almost everywhere.

In fact, in a 2024 recording, the president appeared to give Biden a backhanded compliment, saying, “He has one ability I don’t have: he sleeps. He can sleep.”

“He can fall asleep while on camera. He can lie down, and in minutes, he’s stone-cold out, and he’s got cameras on him because he’s the president. You’ll never see me sleeping in front of a camera.” Trump added. However, the irony is that Trump himself was later seen dozing off during a cabinet meeting on December 2, 2025.

As the footage went viral on social media, many users noted the irony, saying it was a full-circle moment given his past mockery of Biden. Many Senate leaders and doctors have slammed his recent MRI results and accused the administration of failing to be transparent about his actual medical condition

A post shared by Indiatimes (@indiatimes)

Dr. Vin Gupta, a pulmonologist and medical analyst who leads health content for the Meidas Touch Network, claimed that said the explanation of Trump’s MRI was ‘nonsensical.” Dr Gupta said, “An MRI takes 15 to 45 minutes. You hear the loud magnetic banging. You absolutely know which part of your body is being scanned.”

The doctor added that his recent behavior at public events and appearances marked by rambling remarks, memory lapses, confusion, and fatigue are visible signs of the president’s declining health.

According to The Washington Post, the 48th annual Kennedy Center honored leading figures in the performing arts at a ceremony held Sunday. The president took the role of host, marking the first time a sitting president has led a star-studded event blending arts, music, and politics.

President Trump and First Lady Melania have just arrived at the Kennedy Center Honors ceremony in DC Melania looks absolutely STUNNING as usual! George Strait, KISS, Sylvester Stallone, and other A-listers will be in attendance. pic.twitter.com/MUr6djV7ya — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) December 7, 2025

The honorees for the night included glam-metal icons KISS, actor Michael Crawford, country legend George Strait, film star Sylvester Stallone, and disco icon Gloria Gaynor.