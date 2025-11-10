The Growing Mystery Around Donald Trump’s Health — What the White House Isn’t Saying?

Recurring rumours of President Donald Trump’s deteriorating health are a topic that has been widely discussed. With different opinions on the matter, the issue has become a hot topic of discussion for the media. The President’s recent whereabouts and reports on his unpredictable media appearances have sparked renewed questions about his “real” health status.

For what we know, Donald Trump’s recent MRI scan was part of a “follow-up” appointment, following a previous medical visit, which deemed him to be in “excellent health.”

The results sparked several speculations, and people slammed the administration for manipulating the results. Trump was diagnosed with chronic venous insufficiency (CVI) along with possible signs of developing knock knees with a visible gait.

“President Trump continues to demonstrate excellent overall health…

SUMMARY: President Donald J. Trump remains in exceptional health, exhibiting strorg cardiovascular, pulmonary, neurological, and physical performance.” pic.twitter.com/rPFAseN3x8 — Jerry Scott (@Jerry_Scott_FL) November 7, 2025

As per The Daily Beast, these results came after a July 2025 picture showed unusual swelling around his ankles and blue bruises on his hands, which he tried to cover with concealer while desperately trying to distract the media from it during high-profile interviews. Meanwhile, ahead of the second comprehensive checkup, Trump spoke to the media before leaving on his Air Force One.

“I’m meeting with the troops … doing a sort of semiannual physical. I think I’m in great shape, but I’ll let you know.” He added, “Physically, I feel very good. Mentally, I feel very good,” he said.

Trump also highlighted his “perfect” cognitive test scores, referencing past exams using the Montreal Cognitive Assessment (MoCA), which is a screening tool for signs of dementia (that’s what is said on record), in which he claims to have scored 30 out of 30.

One of those tests was conducted during his first term, famously involving recalling five words: “person, woman, man, camera, TV.”In the latest reports, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt has confirmed that President Donald Trump’s recent MRI scan was part of a “follow-up” appointment, following a previous medical visit.

Any healthcare professional can take one look at Trump and determine he is not healthy…overweight, swollen, bloated, baggy eyes, swollen ankles, right sided weakness and droopiness of face, arm and leg, cognitive decline. Why is this administration lying to us and not being… https://t.co/r1y02UFKud — Annie (@AnnieForTruth) October 25, 2025

Karoline Leavitt’s latest comments to the press appear to contradict earlier statement about his health, suggesting the 79-year-old president may be receiving ongoing medical attention. People have noticed that Trump tends to disappear from the public eye on the 24th of each month, prompting theories that he might be undergoing regular treatments.

Furthermore, additional concerns about Trump’s cognitive decline have also resurfaced after he made several verbal slip-ups and appeared to speak in gibberish during important speeches before of world leaders over the last few months.

For instance, during a speech at the American Business Forum in Miami on November 5, Trump made a distinctive geographical blunder, confusing South Africa with South America while discussing global politics.

At the same time, Trump has faced mounting criticism after threatening to withhold SNAP benefits for 40 million Americans unless Democrats meet his demands to reopen the government after the ongoing government shutdown reached its 40th days.

“SNAP BENEFITS … will be given only when the Radical Left Democrats open up government, which they can easily do, and not before!” Trump wrote in a post on Truth Social. DETAILS: https://t.co/he25Z04YMX pic.twitter.com/ISTKZlxkIa — KWTX News 10 (@kwtx) November 4, 2025

In addition, a federal judge has ordered the administration to release immediate funds to SNAP beneficiaries, though the White House has stated it will only distribute half the usual amount.

Despite the repeated questions about Trump’s health continuing to make headlines, Leavitt’s latest “follow-up” remark and his absence have only added to speculation surrounding the president’s well-being.