Netizens React as Donald Trump Looks ‘Washed-Out’ and ‘Tired,’ Ditching His Orange Tan at Major Event

It looks like President Donald Trump has been operating on autopilot mode! From dealing with the aftermath of the major Republican loss in the mayoral elections to the increased pressure of resolving the ongoing government shutdown, repeated speculation about his declining health, and a long trip to Asia, the 79-year-old has a lot on his plate.

He met with Central Asian leaders on November 5, and social media users couldn’t help but notice that Trump appeared “washed-out” and “tired” beneath his peculiar hairstyle, sparking a wave of reactions online. Earlier, netizens made memes of him “dusting Cheetos” on his face because of his classic Trump-style uneven tan.

“This is the first time I’ve seen Trump pale and not orange,” one user wrote, as Trump joined representatives from Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan for dinner. Trump also attended the American Business Forum, which was held in Miami’s Kaseya Center for two days.

According to The Irish Star, this isn’t the first time people have made a mountain out of a molehill when it comes to his appearance. Speculation about his below-average makeup skills, fake tan, and use of concealer to hide his prominent blue bruises has been consistent.

YIKES! Donald Trump looks exhausted and disheveled!

pic.twitter.com/AjaDWqpe4r — Lucas Sanders 💙🗳️🌊💪🌈🚺🟧 (@LucasSa56947288) November 7, 2025

The repeated appearance of the blue bruises on Trump’s hand was later confirmed as chronic venous insufficiency (CVI). In this common condition, the veins in his legs have difficulty sending blood back to the heart. A unsteady gait while walking was also noticed as he spent days flying in and out of Washington, D.C., aboard his Air Force One.

Images of Donald Trump went viral across various social media platforms, and people were quick to come up with some nasty yet very creative ways of describing his appearance.

One comment on X read, “Trump looks like he’s wearing a cotton-candy beret. His head looks square!” “Another one said, “He needs a haircut. Don’t they ever check his hair before these meetings?” Perhaps the junk food lover was not wearing much makeup or must have forgotten his patchy tanning routine.

What does Donald Trump look like without his spray tan and heavy makeup you ask???

Just a tired old man with fear in his eyes: pic.twitter.com/TbSyKWui3U — Christopher Koala🐨✊🗽🌊🌊🌊 (@ChrisKowal1) January 13, 2020

Perhaps this is what happens when an extremely popular world leader creates a particular type of public persona and fails to maintain it. Everyone has been so used to the Trump family looking in a certain way that anything different comes across as weird or fake.

During his last visit to the United Kingdom in September, close-up snaps from Windsor Castle showed the president’s trademark tan looking deeper and sharper than usual, with noticeable contrast around the hairline. And now, since everyone is so used to seeing a tanned version of him, looking at him without it may be haunting.

These funny remarks came as Donald Trump discussed serious geopolitical topics with the visiting leaders, including a temporary resolution reached with Chinese President Xi Jinping regarding rare earth mineral exports. Leaders like Kazakhstan’s Kassym-Jomart Tokayev acknowledged that Trump was the first president to engage their region directly on economic cooperation and resource development.

Trump thanks all the Central Asia leaders for coming to DC The president notes these nations formed the core of the Asian Silk Road Critical minerals is a top agenda item in this region. Almost $18 trillion in investment pic.twitter.com/IyfzzrqRG6 — Matt Vespa (@mVespa1) November 7, 2025

Central Asia is home to vast reserves of rare-earth minerals and uranium, which are essential to global technology and energy industries. However, the region still does not have enough investment to capitalize on these resources. Countries like Kazakhstan have exported minerals worth billions to China and Russia in 2023.

On November 5, new legislation was introduced in hopes of removing Cold War-era trade restrictions that allegedly continue to limit U.S. investment opportunities in these nations.