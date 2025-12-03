Trump Tried Hiding His ‘Bruised Hand’ Under the Table—But the Cameras Caught Every Detail!

Donald Trump and his bruised hand are back in the headlines again. On Tuesday, at the cabinet meeting, the cameras captured him with two band-aids on his right hand. The White House stayed tight-lipped on the request for a comment, reports The Daily Beast.

Continuing the pattern, the 79-year-old president was spotted with band-aid again on Wednesday, though this time, with only one. This meeting was to discuss plans on vehicle fuel-efficiency standards that are in effect since Biden’s time in office.

During the meeting at the Oval Office, he kept his hands under the table for most of the time. His crew member stood surrounded, speaking as their turn came. However, the POTUS couldn’t keep it under wraps for long. Thirty minutes into the meeting and boom! Speaking about eggs and coffee prices, Trump raised his hands from under the desk for a gesture and Getty photographer Chip Somodevilla snapped it right on time! The band-aid was clearly visible.

It looks like Donald Trump has a hefty bandages yesterday on the back of right hand — the same one that is often discolored! 👇🏾 (Chip Somodevilla/Getty) pic.twitter.com/Phw8Pu7G5S — Lucas Sanders 💙🗳️🌊💪🌈🚺🟧 (@LucasSa56947288) December 3, 2025

The White House didn’t respond to further attempts for a comment but sent a pre-prepared note that has already done the rounds multiple times previously. “President Trump is a man of the people and he meets more Americans and shakes their hands on a daily basis than any other President in history. His commitment is unwavering and he proves that every single day,” said his press secretary Karoline Leavitt.

According to the Trump administration, the bruising on the President’s right hand is a result of “minor soft tissue irritation” due to frequent handshakes. Another reason is aspirin which he has to take as “part of a standard cardiovascular prevention regime.”

Previously, Trump’s hand makeup sent online users into a frenzy as they started speculating on his health. For a few weeks the hand concealer didn’t draw attention, but now it is back in the spotlight.

The White House has repeatedly ignored media questions and referred to the medical reports instead that were released on July 17. The report stated he has been diagnosed with chronic venous insufficiency. This means the leg veins are not pushing blood back to the heart as they should. It was a “benign and common condition” mostly evident among individuals aged 70 and above.

On Monday, details of a ‘preventive’ MRI were released. Leavitt stated that his health is “excellent.”

In case anyone’s wondering about Trump’s hand, it’s still not healing. Makeup, bruising, bandaids . . . pic.twitter.com/mYblQYacyM — Dexter the Dog (@dexter_doggie) December 3, 2025

Speaking about affordability at Wednesday’s meeting, Trump said, “We had the worst inflation in the history of our country and now our prices are coming down and they’re coming down for cars. “Eggs, when I took over, eggs were four times higher than they ever were. We got the prices down to the lowest level. I mean, amazing. You got to watch, they’re great con people.”

Right now, the focus is very hard on his bruised hands. Social media users might be waiting with new arguments about the president’s fitness to serve.