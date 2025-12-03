Donald Trump Tries to Cover Hand Bruise With Large Band-Aids – Cameras Still Caught It

Donald Trump was seen with two huge band-aids trying to cover his widely discussed bruise on the left hand. During Tuesday’s Cabinet meeting, he was also seen covering his hand to hide the clearly visible band-aid.

The 79-year-old president has also been seen with makeup on his hand, trying to mask the bruise that was first spotted in January this year. His bruised hand and swollen ankles have sparked speculations about his health, whether it’s declining heart health or a stroke that hasn’t been disclosed to the public.

Denying the health-related speculation and complaining about the focus on his health, Donald Trump said, “I’ll let you know when there’s something wrong. There will be someday. That’s gonna happen to all of us. But right now, I think I’m sharper than I was 25 years ago.”

The handshakes are getting so brutal that now Trump needs bandaids to cover up

The bruising rather than using make up. Somebody really needs to tell Trump to lay off the handshakes before this gets worse. pic.twitter.com/sSFC1axgqR — Poker and Politics (@PokerPolitics) December 2, 2025

Despite trying to hide his hand, a Getty photographer captured it when Donald Trump was scratching his face. He may have forgotten to switch hands. Moreover, Trump has been recorded on camera sleeping during the meeting.

He often closes his eyes and leans back to doze off, and snaps back awake. He may not be able to hide his sleepy moments, but he uses some tactics to avoid attention to his hand bruises. Sometimes he puts his left hand over the right one to hide the bruises.

I think Trump is on the intravenous dementia drug Leqembi, which explains the bruising on his hand and MRI. Medication needs to be monitored by MRI for brain bleed. pic.twitter.com/ugkAXHhEVH — Charlene (@Charlen85758131) December 1, 2025

Another tactic is to keep it hidden under the desk or tuck it under a folder containing documents. When people raised concerns about the bruise earlier, Karoline Leavitt revealed that his hand bruise is due to too much shaking hands as he has to meet a lot of people.

She also revealed he is undergoing a precautionary aspirin regimen to protect from cardiovascular disease, as all people do at his age. The White House has called his bruise to be a “minor soft tissue irritation”, downplaying it, saying it’s a “benign and common condition” affecting people above 70.

Last year, Trump’s hand was not so bruised, but a small band-aid was seen in July. Even when there have been rumors about Trump’s cognitive decline, he has been boastful about passing the health checkups.