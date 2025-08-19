White House Pulls the Most Outrageous Trick Yet to Keep Donald Trump’s Swollen Ankle Out of Sight During Zelensky Meeting

When Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky walked into the Oval Office on Monday, all eyes should have been on the diplomatic talks. Instead, there was a quieter subplot unfolding beneath the table. Donald Trump’s swollen ankles.

For months now, the President’s “cankles” have been a hot topic online. Critics have noticed how his shoes seem to squeeze tightly around his feet. The swelling got so much attention that Trump was recently diagnosed with chronic venous insufficiency (CVI), a condition where veins struggle to send blood back to the heart.

Doctors explain that CVI isn’t life-threatening, but it tends to worsen with age, especially in people with less-than-healthy habits. And Trump, famous for his Diet Coke refills and McDonald’s runs, hasn’t exactly built a reputation for clean eating. According to Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., though, Trump now eats his McDonald’s burgers without the buns in a bid to appear a little healthier.

Today, important negotiations took place in Washington. We discussed many issues with President Trump. It was a long and detailed conversation, including discussions about the situation on the battlefield and our steps to bring peace closer. There were also several meetings in a… pic.twitter.com/YqkdRlyKCI — Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) August 19, 2025

At 79, Trump is the oldest U.S. president to take office, tied in age with Joe Biden, though a few months older. Questions about his health have only intensified after a string of verbal slip-ups and even some unexplained bruises spotted on his hand.

The ankle saga isn’t new. Just last week in Alaska, when Trump met with Russian President Vladimir Putin, photographers couldn’t resist snapping close-ups of the swelling as the two leaders strolled down a red carpet. The images caused another round of speculation about his fitness.

Even reporters at the White House haven’t let the topic go. Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt bristled when asked directly about Trump’s ankles, insisting, “Look, you see the president every day. He’s moving, he’s working, he’s continuing. There have been no adjustments made to his lifestyle.”

When pressed further on whether Trump’s doctor, Sean Barbabella, would address the issue, she avoided a firm answer, saying she didn’t “want to make that commitment on behalf of the physician.” Still, she added, “It’s certainly something we can look into and explore out of the effort of transparency, because, unlike the previous White House, there is nothing to hide.”

Yet when Trump sat down with Zelensky and six other European leaders on Monday, the swelling was once again visible. As he shifted in his chair, his pant legs rode up, exposing the puffiness around his ankles. Livestreams and pool photographs captured it clearly.

But the official White House account? They posted a very different version of the meeting. The photo they chose showed Trump smiling beside Zelensky, but conveniently, a large model of Air Force One, Trump’s favorite desk ornament, blocked the exact view of his lower legs.

President Donald J. Trump and President @ZelenskyyUa in the Oval Office. 🇺🇸🇺🇦 pic.twitter.com/WTrSnKFzFM — The White House (@WhiteHouse) August 18, 2025

The caption read simply: “President Donald J. Trump and President @ZelenskyyUa in the Oval Office.”

A clever bit of framing, some would say.