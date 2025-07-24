Trump’s Family Members Are Silent on His Health Rumors—Are They Hiding More Than We Think?

Ever since Donald Trump took over the office, there have been speculations over his health. Even after the White House released his full medical report in April, there were concerns as reports did not match with what people could see.

Donald Trump’s recent diagnosis of chronic venous insufficiency (CVI) has reignited public concern over the president’s health. But what is more astonishing is the silence from his family over these diagnoses.

During his presence at the FIFA Club World Cup, many people noticed that the president had swollen ankles. In a few days, reports of his botchy skin also came up.

Initially, medical staff downplayed the symptoms. They attributed them to age-related circulation issues and frequent handshaking. However, to many observers, the official explanation didn’t go far enough. This included members of the medical community and even Trump’s own relatives.

After much speculation, Trump underwent medical examinations, and he was diagnosed with CVI.

“Leavitt told the Daily Beast this week that the bruise is due to the president’s serial handshaking, which she repeated again on Thursday from the podium.”https://t.co/ZE2F7scbCG pic.twitter.com/dkYnLK6CUW — Julia Davis (@JuliaDavisNews) July 17, 2025

What has surprised people more is not the diagnosis since Trump is, after all, 79-year-old man who looks overweight. These conditions are expected. What surprises the public more is the silence on the part of his family. There have been no public statements or announcements from any of his kids.

Despite a long history of outspoken support, not one of his children nor his wife, Melania, has commented on his medical update. During previous crisis of Donald Trump’s health, the Trump family rushed to reassure supporters with prayers and uplifting messages. This was true for the assassination attempt, too.

But now, faced with a long-term vascular condition, they remain unusually quiet.

The silence from the Trump children regarding their father’s disturbing behavior speaks volumes. Their own kids’ futures are at stake, yet they remain loyal. This deafening silence reveals a disturbing lack of moral compass. Protecting a mentally unstable individual over their — Glenn Tunes (@glenn_tunes) July 13, 2025

This silence is particularly strange given that Trump’s elder sons are mostly active on social media. They have defended their father on various occasions. Don Jr. and Eric Trump have made appearances on Fox News many times. His daughter-in-law, Lara Trump, has a show on Fox News. This would be a good opportunity for her to score points with her father-in-law.

Yet, there has been a complete silence. The muted response suggests that the family may be more worried than they’re letting on. Or maybe, they are simply unable to spin this diagnosis as a sign of Donald Trump’s resilience.

What’s also noticeable is that none of the Trump children has made any post saying anything about Epstein files yet.

Even Melania Trump made no direct comment. Though it is granted that she stays away from political matters but at the time of crisis, one would expect her to stand by her husband.

Her most recent social media post referenced a passage from her memoir. The passage was about how she and Donald Trump first met. It was a nostalgic plug for her audiobook. This couldn’t be counted as a public reassurance about her husband’s condition.

The only family member to address Trump’s health head-on is Mary Trump. She is his estranged niece. She is a psychologist and a vocal critic of the president. Mary discussed his condition in a July 17 YouTube video. She had cited expert research and she warned that CVI in advanced stages can lead to some serious conditions. This includes skin ulceration, breakdown, and heart complications.

She also dismissed and laughed at the White House’s claim that hand bruising was due to frequent handshakes. “I have never once in my life gotten a bruise from shaking someone’s hand,” she scoffed.

As Trump positions himself as a tireless leader, citizens and critics alike are left asking: If everything is fine, why isn’t anyone saying so?