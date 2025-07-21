Politics

‘Unfit to Hold Office’—Donald Trump’s Niece Mary Trump’s Latest Evidence Claims Her Uncle is Actually Losing It

Published on: July 21, 2025 at 8:21 AM ET

Mary Trump continues to speak against the claim that her uncle Donald Trump is not fit to be the president in a new video with stronger evidence in hand.

Mary Trump (@OliLondonTV) and President Donald Trump (@DailyMailUS)
Mary Trump, a clinical psychologist and the niece of President Donald Trump, has once again raised serious questions about her uncle’s cognitive health, citing a string of recent public blunders that she says are impossible to ignore. The popular personality, who has been known to be a certified Trump hater, has shown no remorse for speaking against him, including on her YouTube channel.

Recently, speaking on her weekly show, “Trump Trolls Trump”, Mary highlighted several incidents that, in her view, point to growing cognitive decline. Chief among them was a bizarre claim Donald Trump made about his late uncle, John Trump—a respected professor at MIT—and the infamous domestic terrorist Ted Kaczynski, also known as the Unabomber.

As per The Irish Star, in a recent speech, the president stated that John Trump had once taught Kaczynski. But as Mary quickly pointed out, the timeline makes the story false as John Trump died in 1985, more than a decade before Kaczynski was publicly identified or arrested in 1996. “There’s simply no way John could have said anything about Ted Kaczynski to Donald,” Mary said, calling the story fake.

She went on to highlight another concerning moment from the week, Donald Trump’s false assertion that former President Joe Biden had appointed Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell. In reality, Trump himself nominated Powell in 2018. Despite that fact, Trump claimed, “I’m surprised Biden put him in and extended him,” before calling Powell “a terrible Fed chair.”

Mary Trump, who is the queen of sarcasm, responded to the claim and said, “Let’s take a look at Biden appointing Powell,” she said, before playing a clip of Trump himself announcing Powell’s appointment. “It’s strange,” she added, “the older Donald and Joe get, the more Donald forgets what he did—and starts blaming Joe for it.”

Mary, who has long warned about her uncle’s psychological state, stopped short of making a formal diagnosis—but said the signs are becoming harder to ignore. “Forgetfulness, confabulation, false memories, misattributing major events—these aren’t just slip-ups,” she said. “They’re red flags.”

She also claimed that Trump reportedly took the Montreal Cognitive Assessment (MoCA), which is a 10-minute test for dementia. Yet, the Trump administration manipulated the public and said that it was more like an intelligence test, where the 79-year-old passed with flying colors.

Mary said, “It’s designed to screen for early signs of dementia—not measure IQ. It’s supposed to be easy,” she said. “If someone shows you a picture of a camel and you can identify it, that doesn’t make you a genius. It just means you know what a camel looks like.”

 
 
 
 
 
Ever since the President took office, discussions about his mental and physical health have been everywhere in the form of videos, Reddit threads, mean comments, and jokes that people are making in the name of “content creation.”

Meanwhile, Trump’s physical assessment claimed he was in “excellent health” in April, as he is recorded to be 6 feet 3 inches and weighs around 224 pounds (in 2017, he was 215 pounds). Yet, Trump’s niece, Mary, continues to say that he is reportedly “unfit to serve” in the office. At this point, we aren’t sure if Mary is only speaking on facts or if she has a motive to expose some underlying vendetta.

Either way, it’s easy to criticize from behind a screen with a microphone—but actually governing a country as vast as the United States, with an estimated population of 342 million as of July 1, 2025, according to the U.S. Census Bureau, is an entirely different challenge.

Many people have also supported Trump, calling Mary delusional, so the public opinion when it comes to the cold war between the two Trumps remains mixed.

