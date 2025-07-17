Donald Trump’s Niece Says He’s ‘Rotting Inside’ Amid Rumors of Declining Mental and Physical Health

President Donald Trump turned 79 on June 14, 2025. Owing to his age, the head of state is quite active. He travels around the world, meets global leaders, and often runs on autopilot mode as he tries hard to fulfill his duties for the betterment of America and achieve his ideology of bringing back the golden age of the USA. Yet, Trump’s niece, Mary Trump, has said that he is reportedly “unfit to serve” in the office.

Donald Trump was spotted with a big bruise on his hand. While it is natural for people to get bruises as they get older, Trump’s discolored bruise on his right hand looked painful as people saw it on camera in April 2025. Yet again, he was spotted with concealer on his hand (maybe the bruise) on July 15, 2025.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by India Today (@indiatoday)

Meanwhile, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said, “President Trump is a man of the people and he meets more Americans and shakes their hands on a daily basis than any other president in history. His commitment is unwavering and he proves that every single day.”

According to The Irish Star, the same bruise was seen during his meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron earlier this year.

However, Mary Trump contradicted Karoline’s claims and revealed her thoughts via her YouTube channel. In a video titled “Trump STRUGGLES TO FUNCTION as ROT Sets in,” she said, “Many people are worried about this bruise. It might indicate a deeper health issue, and Americans deserve to know the full state of the President’s physical and mental health.”

“Donald is and always has been and will continue to be unfit to serve, whether because he is mentally incompetent, physically ailing, cognitively impaired, or just because he’s a straight-up Nazi,” she added.

Mary then drew a parallel with President Joe Biden, pointing out that when Biden faced health questions, the White House was under intense pressure to disclose details. Mary claimed her uncle has been “on a mental spiral… accelerating lately.” She also said Trump appeared to struggle at his recent Pennsylvania press conference, both physically and mentally, and seemed to be fighting to stay awake.

Yet, Mary’s words about Trump’s health are hard to believe since the Republican candidate underwent a comprehensive physical checkup on April 2o25, at Walter Reed Medical Centre. Later, his doctor, Capt. Sean Barbabella confirmed that he’s in excellent health.

A report from President Trump’s physical says he is in “very good health overall,” but CNN’s @drsanjaygupta points out that the President has evidence of coronary artery disease, high cholesterol and is now clinically obese. https://t.co/Z5rCGc3yhq pic.twitter.com/20tBSQ46JJ — The Situation Room (@CNNSitRoom) February 15, 2019

Furthermore, according to the report, the President also underwent a neurological checkup, which revealed no abnormalities in his mental status. Trump is 6 feet 3 inches and weighs around 224 pounds (in 2017, he was 215 pounds). His blood pressure was also okay. But can the media leave an older man who is under stress 24/7 alone? No, they cannot!

Trump’s medical reports list “scaring on the right ear from a gunshot would” as a “significant” abnormality. pic.twitter.com/3BCUVJEqnQ — PatriotTakes 🇺🇸 (@patriottakes) April 13, 2025

Reportedly, Donald Trump has also shown signs of his declining health in the way he walks and talks. For instance, he and his wife, Melania Trump, attended the Chelsea vs. Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) FIFA Club World Cup final last weekend. One picture, amongst others, showed him sitting, and netizens claimed his ankles appeared visible and swollen.

Trump’s ankles are definitely the craziest thing I’ve seen today pic.twitter.com/wxh6D0F0lB — Hindsight Capital LLC (@Hindsight55762) July 13, 2025

An X ( formerly Twitter)user posted the image and wrote, “Trump’s ankles are definitely the craziest thing I’ve seen today.” Speculations about the almost 80-year-old’s health and fitness have been going around since he returned to the office in January 2025. From showing alleged symptoms of dementia to evident slurred speech at rallies to other relevant issues, a famous person is never left to just breath and just be!

“All we’ll say is this: it’s best not to let folks who haven’t walked in your shoes tell you how to tie your laces, Mr. President. (Pun intended.) Stay strong and healthy.”