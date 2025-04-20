Is Donald Trump Pushing America Toward Fascism? 4 Alarming Signs Say YES

Donald Trump. Are you tired of hearing that name? Well, love him or hate him, he’s not going to leave anytime soon. Despite mixed opinions from the citizens of America, Trump is one of the most popular political figures in global politics today. After he returned to power, he was the only president in history to sign back-to-back executive orders, willfully disobeying Supreme Court orders and challenging the foundation of the country.

Trump has gone against the law and the judges to pass erratic orders, only to make most people unhappy and scared. Amidst the chaos, the 78-year-old has not ruled out the possibility of running for another term in media interviews, which shall only be possible if the 22nd Amendment of the Constitution is altered.

As per sources, most people are concerned since Trump’s radical rule for another term not only means overuse and abuse of power at this point, but also means America might become a completely fascist state. Representative Jasmine Crockett, who has been in Texas’s 30th congressional district since January 2023, suggested that we might not even have elections in 2028, expressing uncertainty about the future of American democracy in an interview.

Slowly, others agree with the idea as well. As per political scientist Dr. Lawrence Britt, 14 common characteristics were identified by fascist regimes after studying the rule of leaders like Hitler (Germany), Mussolini (Italy), Franco (Spain), Suharto (Indonesia), and Pinochet (Chile). With these markers in mind, the question now arises: Does America exhibit the same characteristics today? Let’s find out.

Dismissing Basic Human Rights

在 Instagram 查看这篇帖子 CNBC-TV18 (@cnbctv18india) 分享的帖子

Donald Trump’s basic regard for people and their rights holds no ground. In several interviews and conferences, he has been rude to reporters and senior representatives and publicly dismissed their opinions. Trump has also wrongfully deported people and remained quiet on the horrible working conditions of people in Dubai.

Texas rep Jasmine Crockett has also called out Donald Trump’s words and political moves several times. Meanwhile, Crockett’s controversial prediction that there will not be an election in 2028 sparked intense reactions on Reddit. One user said, “Two hundred and fifty years after the Declaration of Independence, America had a solid 60–70 years as a global leader. Shame it’s being destroyed from within.”

2. Using Scapegoating as a Political Strategy

Bekyk hierdie plasing op Instagram ‘n Plasing gedeel deur Stop AAPI Hate (@stopaapihate)

Donald Trump often uses scapegoating as a political strategy to scare people. He also regularly blames immigrants, Muslims, and the LGBTQ+ community. While it’s not a real threat, it’s a classic example of a fascist style of governance. Moreover, his constant warnings in the media, where he speaks to people as if he’s issued an ultimatum with every decision he takes for the country, clearly put the country’s freedom in jeopardy.

3. Exaggerated Nationalism at Every Point

Voir cette publication sur Instagram Une publication partagée par The Economist (@theeconomist)

Under fascist regimes, the police are given almost limitless power to enforce laws. Under the Trump administration, it’s often seen that nationalistic slogans, flags everywhere, MAGA rallies, and excessive media content are a staple way to portray the party’s representation. While nationalism in politics isn’t a fascist move but a normal agenda, the forceful, exclusionary nature of his nationalism absolutely fits the mould.

4. Rampant Corruption

Instagram에서 이 게시물 보기 Congressman Greg Casar(@repcasar)님의 공유 게시물

Donald Trump’s inner circle and team are made up of Republican loyalists who benefit from his policies. At the same time, that could be a staple sign of a strong party. Rewarding loyalty over merit and shielding allies from accountability is a classic fascist move. Several political figures have constantly pointed out how much Trump and his team have lied to the media and the citizens.

As per the outlet Indy 100, Donald Trump has a history of spreading misinformation regarding elections and promoting baseless claims of widespread voter fraud following 2020 and then did the same in 2024 and 2025 as well.

For example, he purposely targeted states like Pennsylvania and made several bogus statements like, “We ended up winning Pennsylvania in a landslide.” This statement clearly isn’t true and is a very misleading statement, as Trump won Pennsylvania by less than two percentage points.

Therefore, all these valuable points prove that there is a chance that America will eventually head towards a one-party system. At the same time, nothing is certain; only a future roadmap from the government will determine the outcome. Till then, let’s hope for the best and wait for the next updates.