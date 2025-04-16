Flustered Karoline Leavitt Dodges Questions as Trump Faces Power Abuse Allegations

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt has built a reputation for her quick wit and no-nonsense style when sparring with reporters. However, she was visibly flustered during Tuesday’s press briefing after facing repeated questions about Donald Trump’s decisions regarding former cybersecurity chief Chris Krebs.

Chris Krebs was terminated by Donald Trump in 2020 after confirming the integrity of the presidential election and has been a constant target for Trump’s team. Moreover, after the administration initiated the Department of Justice to begin an investigation of him, people questioned Trump’s motive and accused him of abuse of power.

As per The Irish Star, when questioned about the Chris Krebs case and whether Trump had overreached his authority, Karoline sidestepped the issue and responded “Look, the president signed that executive order. It’s the position of the president and this White House that it’s within his authority.”

White House press briefings usually focus on topics like immigration, trade, and foreign policy. However, the latest session was overtaken by questions surrounding Donald Trump’s recent controversies.

Firstly, the Trump administration was again under fire following a contentious agreement with El Salvador’s President Bukele to accept deportees. For instance, in the case of Abrego Garcia, the man who was wrongfully deported, the Trump administration publicly admitted its mistake without any remorse.

Karoline Leavitt defended the administration’s deportation record, emphasizing the removal of individuals with criminal histories; in reality, it was clearly a mistake, and Abrego Garcia, who has been in the United States for more than a decade and has a US citizen wife along with an autistic child, had been granted “withholding of removal” status in 2019. This incident reflects the fact that he was not supposed to be sent to El Salvador at all.

Furthermore, Leavitt also talked about the ongoing US-China conflict, took a stance for Trump’s administration, and supported the tariffs slammed at them while holding China accountable. There are currently 145% tariffs against China levied by the U.S. and 125% reciprocal tariffs on all U.S. goods from China.

This alleged trade war has been described as a global threat since it might put further financial strain on China and destroy the international market. Lastly, the press conference also spoke about Harvard University, which came under scrutiny for allegedly failing to comply with federal guidelines related to diversity policies and grant use.

Karoline Leavitt said the university should apologize for not following Trump’s order to end diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) programs. She claimed Harvard lost over $2.2 billion in funding and called their steps antisemitic. Harvard, however, says it’s standing up for free speech.

Therefore, the political scene in America showcases how Donald Trump’s erratic decisions have impacted its citizens and made them unhappy. Several citizens also claimed that Trump’s rule is slowly changing America into an authoritarian state and is a threat to the country.

While there might be a broader political blueprint behind the Trump administration’s constant chaos backed up by a brilliant PR team, their lies, and manipulation, all we can say is, May God Bless America! ( they will need it.).