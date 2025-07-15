Donald Trump’s Swollen Ankle Sparks Health Concerns — Netizens Claim, “He Can’t Go On Much Longer”

Donald Trump‘s presence at the FIFA Club World Club made more noise than the game itself. The President was booed and cheered, and even criticized on social media. Trump, along with his wife, Melania Trump, attended Chelsea vs Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) FIFA Club World Cup final on Sunday.

Initially, Trump was subjected to booing by the audience when he appeared on video boards during the playing of the national anthem before the match. Later, after handing the trophy to the winning team, Trump lingered on the stage for a little longer, which again made him the subject of trolling and booing.

📸PHOTO DUMP: President Donald J. Trump at the FIFA Club World Cup Final 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/7lhrlP2mFQ — The White House (@WhiteHouse) July 14, 2025

However, Trump’s over-enthusiasm isn’t the only talking point of his recent appearance. Reportedly, gossipmongers claim to have noticed what appear to be his severely swollen ankles. In one of the many pictures going viral, Trump is seen seated next to the First Lady, which offered an unobstructed frontal view of his shoes and ankles. As the picture is being circulated online, netizens have zoomed in a little too closely and claim that Trump had visibly swollen ankles.

An X user posted the photo and wrote, “Trump’s ankles are definitely the craziest thing I’ve seen today.”

Trump’s ankles are definitely the craziest thing I’ve seen today pic.twitter.com/wxh6D0F0lB — Hindsight Capital LLC (@Hindsight55762) July 13, 2025

This has sparked concerns about the President’s health, which has been widely discussed even since he resumed office in January. Someone wrote on X, “Swollen ankles could mean kidney trouble or congestive heart failure.”

Swollen ankles could mean kidney trouble or congestive heart failure. — Tony Cudak (@TonyCudak) July 14, 2025

Another similar comment reads, “A little congestive heart failure would be welcomed.”

“The man is physically ill. He cant go on much longer,” wrote a netizen.

The man is physically ill. He cant go on much longer — Scout Dudley (@nancylefty) July 15, 2025

Ideally, swollen feet could be the result of multiple factors including prolonged standing and walking. It could also be because of venous insufficiency, “a condition in which blood inadequately moves up the veins from the legs and feet up to the heart,” as per Web MD. Swelling could also indicate heart, liver or kidney disease.

However, a swollen foot doesn’t necessarily mean that Trump has some serious health ailment. Moreover, a glimpse of a random picture also doesn’t confirm if his feet was actually swollen. These are mere speculations by gossipmongers with no confirmed reports. White House had earlier clarified that Trump is perfectly healthy. Despite the announcement, people often wonder if Trump is battling some health issues.

A few weeks ago, netizens claimed that Trump may have a catheter hidden behind his clothes after they noticed a strange bulge in his pants. However, others claimed that he might be wearing braces as he might have some sort of minor muscle ailment. Neither Trump, nor the White House reacted to the rumors and netizens quickly moved on!

While concerns of his physical well being keep doing rounds on social media, the dementia rumors never really die down. Even his niece Mary Trump, and nephew Fred Trump III have hinted that Trump suffers from cognitive decline, citing the family’s history of dementia.