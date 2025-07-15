Body Language Expert Breaks Down Trump’s Behavior at FIFA Club World Cup Finale—and It Doesn’t Look Good!

U.S. President Donald Trump has a habit that is well known. He likes to be the center of attention, even during the events he has no part in. He is famous for crashing weeding at Mar-a-Lago and sporting events. Apparently he did something similar during the FIFA club World Cup Final.

President Trump made a surprise appearance at the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup Final held at MetLife Stadium. To say people were curious and confused would be an understatement. During the match, Chelsea FC dominated Paris Saint-Germain and took the trophy with a decisive 3-0 victory. This was their first Club World Cup victory under the new management but this victory and its celebration has forever been marred by the presence of President Trump.

Trump joined FIFA President Gianni Infantino on stage for the trophy presentation. He stood alongside Chelsea players during their celebration. Where the former part could be seen as an act of goodwill or international camaraderie, the latter part quickly became awkward and intrusive.

Donald Trump’s presence during the victory celebration became the focal point of the moment and stole the limelight away from the players. The optics of the moment was no more about sports but politics.

There were several interpretations of the moments.

Body language expert Darren Stanton also weighed in on the moment. He has analyzed the reaction of Chelsea’s players as Trump lingered on stage during their team’s celebration.

He says several players showed the signs of discomfort and confusion at Trump’s presence on the stage. Cole Palmer, who is the rising star of the club, could not hide his confusion while Trump stood front and center.

Reese James is the captain of the team and maintained that stoic persona however the rest of the team was clearly perplexed.

Cole Palmer also addressed the odd moment in a post-match interview. He said how no one told them about Trump being on the stage during their victory celebration. He added that he was surprised to see the president on the stage.

Palmer’s remarks were similar to what most fans thought that President Trump seems to have inserted himself in a situation he had no role in. These moments are precious for the team and traditionally celebrated with the coaching staff and athletes. It was very much unusual to see a political figure there.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino trying to get Trump to leave the stage as Chelsea were lifting their Club World Cup trophy. Such an embarrassment. pic.twitter.com/GfaYpLyKhE — Blue Georgia (@BlueATLGeorgia) July 14, 2025

Stanton offered a blunt assessment of Trump’s body language. He said that Trump’s expressions were forced and his smile was rigid and awkward. He was not engaged at the moment.

That was expected since Donald Trump is not a known fan of football or soccer and had no affiliation with any of the football clubs of Europe.

His attempts to blend in the celebrations of the palmers created a very jarring visual. “He didn’t seem to understand or respect the moment,” Stanton added. His actions and expressions were all performative. No one was surprised when online comments called Donald Trump’s presence on the stage cringe-worthy and a desperate grab for attention.

Here’s another angle of Donald Trump getting loudly booed at the FIFA Club World Cup today in New Jersey. So embarrassing for him! pic.twitter.com/5WIaiSYQ2E — Harry Sisson (@harryjsisson) July 13, 2025

Some fans in the stadium even booed as he took the stage. It was an unusual reception during what should have been a straightforward trophy ceremony.

While Trump has long been a polarizing figure in both politics and pop culture, his unanticipated participation in Chelsea’s Club World Cup victory reignited debate about the blurring lines between sports, politics, and personal branding.