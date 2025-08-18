Zelensky Repeats One Word 10 Times to Sway Trump in Stunning Turn

In a dramatic shift from their February showdown, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky kept repeating one simple phrase more than 10 times during Monday’s White House gathering, and it seemed to do the trick.

Gone were the tense confrontations of their Oval Office meeting earlier this year, where Donald Trump and VP JD Vance blasted Zelensky for lacking gratitude. This time, Zelensky arrived in a sharp military-style black suit, a savvy sartorial pivot from his usual wartime attire, earning praise from Trump and his allies.

Zelensky is a genius. He started his 1v1 meeting with Trump by thanking Melania Trump for sending Putin a letter asking for Ukraine’s children to be returned. Zelensky then gave trump a letter for his wife from the First Lady of Ukraine. Trump was pretty mild after that. pic.twitter.com/3qRmt2PlX1 — Jake Broe (@RealJakeBroe) August 18, 2025

As the cameras clicked and reporters pressed in, Zelensky unleashed wave after wave of gratitude. From thanking Trump for the invitation to acknowledging the First Lady’s letter about war-impacted children, his “thank yous,” which he said over ten times, flowed freely, softening Trump’s posture and disarming the room.

According to Mail Online, renowned body language expert Judi James noted the physical signs of harmony. Trump stood close, head cocked in agreement, thumb poised in a confident handshake, and even patted Zelensky on the back, a near paternal gesture that suggested he wanted a warmer relationship this time around. In return, Zelensky placed his left hand over their clasped hands, an unmistakable move to signal unity.

Their smiles for the cameras were tight-lipped but composed, as though they both sensed underlying challenges yet wished to project calm. The mood noticeably brightened during a playful moment when Marjorie Taylor Greene’s partner, who started the whole suit fiasco, quipped, “You look fabulous in that suit,” prompting laughter from both leaders.

JUST IN: President Trump comments on Zelensky’s attire as he arrives at the White House. “I don’t believe it… I love it!” pic.twitter.com/iGuu3G7Cku — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) August 18, 2025

Despite the cordial tone, Zelensky’s face changed when Trump mentioned Vladimir Putin. The Ukrainian leader’s smile faded; his eye smile became distant, his gaze reflective, then he swallowed hard. A stark reminder of the high stakes still at play, given Trump’s recent overtures to Russia and suggestions of peace deals that could include territorial concessions.

Still, for much of the encounter, Zelensky’s repeated expressions of thanks did their intended job, diffusing tension and winning his host over. James observed that when the meeting wrapped, Trump extended his hand and Zelensky didn’t hesitate to “dive” into it, a sign of keen eagerness to collaborate.

The meeting marked a clear departure from the explosive Oval Office clash in February, when Trump and Vance berated Zelensky over what they deemed insufficient gratitude, peculiarly demanding he say “thank you” on live television. That debacle ended with Zelensky being abruptly sent away and no diplomatic gains achieved.

This time, though, both leaders left looking optimistic. Trump highlighted Ukraine’s spirit, calling its people “great, smart, energetic,” while Zelensky lavished thanks for U.S. support and the chance to engage in constructive dialogue.

Bottom line? Zelensky may have swapped confrontation for charm, and his dozen “thank yous” might have reshaped the whole White House vibe. It’s a masterclass in diplomatic defusion.