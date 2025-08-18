Trump Says Zelensky Can “End the War Immediately” – With These Two Concessions

Trump has now claimed that Volodymyr Zelensky can stop the war with Russia almost immediately. He just has to make these big concessions. He wants the Ukrainian President to leave the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO) as a demand from Russia.

Besides, let go of Crimea given by Crimea which will result in them accepting the 2014 annexation. This was during the Obama administration. looks like the summit in Alaska with Putin has ensured Trump pushed Zelenskyy to take the whole responsibility.

Trump’s Truth Social post comes right before his meeting with Zelensky and other European leaders. They will discuss how to handle this ongoing conflict. Trump blamed Zelenskyy for continuing to fight and not backing down. He stated that Zelenskyy.

Meanwhile, Zelensky has his own peace plan, and no backchannel deals should be involved. Zelensky also posted on X, stating he’ll be meeting POTUS and speaking to end the war reliably and quickly.

Trump: “President Zelenskyy of Ukraine can end the war with Russia almost immediately, if he wants to, or he can continue to fight.” He could have prevented war or ended it in spring 2022 with peace deal. But war gives him power, ovations & likes. End of war would be his end. pic.twitter.com/s5xCXNHtso — Ivan Katchanovski (@I_Katchanovski) August 18, 2025



Giving up Crimea won’t be possible for Ukraine, as that will allow the Russians to invade it in the future, not resolving the war situation in any way. He stated peace must be lasting and not forced.

Despite getting the security guarantees in 1994, Russia still invaded Ukraine. He wrote that the citizens are fighting for their land and independence and will not give up Crimea as part of his tweet.

Gaining success in a few regions, he feels confident in his soldiers’ abilities to defend the country. Secretary of State Marco Rubio also stated that both countries at war will have to make compromises for a lasting peace deal.

Zelensky just drew a red line. Ukraine’s constitution forbids giving up land, and Zelensky says any territorial talks must involve Ukraine, Russia, and the U.S.—together. No backchannel deals. No handovers. If Putin refuses? Zelensky wants the West to tighten the screws—more… pic.twitter.com/nwRnRbln16 — Brian Allen (@allenanalysis) August 17, 2025



Both sides will have to give and get something to ensure there is peace. He also added that Ukraine rightfully feels harmed and invaded, so they are not wrong in moving with caution. Rubio did not discuss more on the concessions and compromises but the same will be discussed in the White House meeting this Monday.

Trump could not succeed in his mission to get a peace deal and end the Russian Ukraine war during his Alaska summit with Putin. So now he’s saying the weight of making it happen falls on Zelenskyy. Trump had high hopes for the meeting and said it was a success, but nothing concrete came out or any major sanctions on Russia.