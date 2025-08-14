Trump Admits He’s Ready to Give Putin a Major Concession

President Donald Trump says he is prepared to make significant offers to Russian President Vladimir Putin at their upcoming summit in Alaska, including opening access to some of Alaska’s natural resources and offering part of Ukraine’s rare earth minerals from territories currently occupied by Russia.

In an interview with Fox host Brian Kilmeade on Thursday, Trump said the goal is to end the war in Ukraine, but acknowledged the plan is far from guaranteed. “It’s like a chess game,” he said. “This meeting sets up the second meeting, but there is a 25 percent chance that this meeting will not be a successful meeting.”

The remarks mark the first time Trump has put a number on the likelihood of the talks failing. He campaigned on ending the Ukraine war on “day one” of his presidency, but the administration is already facing backlash over reports that such concessions are on the table.

Former Republican Congressman Adam Kinzinger posted his reaction on X, writing, “So hang on… Trump is going to offer to open up ALASKA TO THE RUSSIANS?? Wow. Let’s see Republicans defend this.”

So hang on…. Trump is going to offer to open up FUKKIN ALASKA TO THE RUSSIANS?? Wow. Let’s see republicans defend this pic.twitter.com/75BYsllTvC — Adam Kinzinger (Slava Ukraini) 🇺🇸🇺🇦 (@AdamKinzinger) August 14, 2025

The Telegraph was the first to report that Trump was considering granting Moscow access to Alaska’s resources, a move that could bolster Russia’s strategic interests in the Arctic. The state was purchased from Russia in 1867, but Russian nationalists have long lamented the sale. Putin has also called it a mistake in recent years, even signing a decree in 2024 declaring the transaction “illegal.”

In addition to Alaska’s resources, the potential offer of Ukraine’s rare earth minerals could serve as an added incentive for Putin to agree to a peace deal. These minerals are considered vital for manufacturing high-tech products, including defense equipment, and Ukraine holds significant deposits.

White House spokeswoman Anna Kelly dismissed the reports, saying that anonymous sources claiming to know the president’s thinking “don’t know anything.” She added, “Only the President has direct experience with looking foreign leaders in the eye to try to resolve conflicts around the world, and only he knows how best to move forward towards peace.”

When pressed by reporters in the Oval Office about whether such proposals were seriously being considered, Trump replied, “We’ll see what happens.”

The president also said he is weighing a mix of “incentives and disincentives” to reach an agreement, without disclosing specifics. Asked if he would consider adopting a sanctions package proposed by Senators Lindsey Graham and Richard Blumenthal — which includes 500 percent tariffs on countries buying Russian oil, gas, and uranium — Trump responded, “Oh sure, if it’s not solved.”

The summit will take place Friday at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson in Anchorage, Alaska. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky will not attend.

In Moscow on Thursday, Putin met with senior officials and said he believed the U.S. was making “energetic efforts” to stop the fighting and resolve the crisis. Analysts, however, say the Russian leader may hold the advantage going into the talks, pressing for broader economic ties and discussions on nuclear arms in addition to Ukraine.

Former National Security Adviser John Bolton told CNN earlier this week, “I think Putin knows he pushed Trump sort of beyond the envelope, and he’s going to try and roll him back in, using all of his best KGB training.”