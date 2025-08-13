Karoline Leavitt Ducks Question on Trump’s Health as Swollen Ankles Raise Alarm – “I Don’t Want to…”

Donald Trump’s health has been a major concern ever since he returned to office to serve his second term. At 78, he became the oldest US president to be inaugurated. Rumors about his cognitive decline and failing physical health keep doing the rounds now and then. Fans have even spotted Trump’s bruised hands and swollen ankles on several occasions.

As concerns started to grow, the White House stepped forward and confirmed that Donald Trump underwent a ‘comprehensive examination’ and he was diagnosed with Chronic Venous Insufficiency (CVI). Karoline Leavitt said in a press briefing that the President noted “mild swelling in his lower legs,” and the concern was “thoroughly evaluated by the White House medical unit.”

Meanwhile, she added that the bruising on Trump’s hands was due to “frequent handshaking and the use of aspirin, which is taken as part of a standard cardiovascular prevention regime.”

Nearly a month after announcing Trump’s diagnosis, a reporter asked Leavitt to share an update on his health. During a recent press briefing, Leavitt was asked, “You guys announced the president was diagnosed with chronic venous insufficiency after his legs were swelling… How is he being treated for that? And, while you were upfront about those health issues, curious if the White House would let us speak with his physician directly about those health issues.”

Leavitt replied, “I don’t want to make that commitment on behalf of the physician but it’s something we can look into and explore out of the effort of transparency, because unlike the previous White House, there is nothing to hide. You guys see this president working around the clock, literally 24/7, all of the time, and I will be happy to look into that request.”

When the journalist further asked her to give an ‘update’ on his swollen hands and legs, Leavitt didn’t give a clear answer. Instead, she replied, “He’s moving, he’s working, he’s continuing- there have been no adjustments made to his lifestyle.”

Leavitt’s response was not valuable enough as she failed to provide a proper update. Even the X users pointed out Leavitt’s inability to give a satisfactory answer.

Reacting to Leavitt’s statement, an X user wrote, “Look into? That means never.”

“They will never in a million years,” wrote another. A tweet reads, “Translation: They need to tell the physician what to say first.”

The White House physician linked Trump’s swollen ankles to his advanced age of 79. Chronic Venous Insufficiency is a condition when the veins have difficulty pumping blood from the lower extremities back to the heart. The diagnosis has left his fans concerned, as many speculate that he could have heart problems.

However, the White House insists that Trump is completely healthy. Karoline Leavitt said, “In the effort of transparency, the president wanted me to share a note from his physician … all results were within normal limits.”

Apart from his physical health concerns, his alleged cognitive decline also makes headlines. His public slip-ups and blunders during speeches have fans convinced that Trump is in the early stages of dementia, although there is no official confirmation regarding the same. Meanwhile, his niece, Mary Trump, and nephew, Fred Trump Jr. have cited the family’s history of dementia while claiming that Trump’s mental health is ‘losing it’ as well.