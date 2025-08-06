Donald Trump’s Niece Claims His Mental Health is ‘Declining Rapidly’— Shares Multiple Proofs From This Week Alone

Mary Trump, Donald Trump‘s niece, claims that his health is declining more rapidly than the administration lets on. She says there is evidence of his health declining, and he’s losing it every single day.

Mary, the daughter of the President’s older brother, is a long-term Trump critic. She claims there is proof of his psychological and emotional decline. She posted a video on YouTube with the title Trump DECLINES RAPIDLY.

She spoke about him standing on the White House roof, which was bizarre behavior. Her claims come two weeks after Trump’s venous insufficiency diagnosis was revealed. Many people believe he’s declining not just physically.

She explains in her video that people have gotten used to watching Trump stumble, ramble, and forget people’s names. Everyone just starts making fun of him, wandering on the stage, or not being able to hear what the reporters are asking.

Moreover, she highlighted that Trump also says made-up things in interviews, which aren’t correct at all. MAGA supporters think these are his little quirks.

Trump’s appearance on the roof was telling too much. He was asked what he was doing there, and he answered that he was just taking a little walk. A reporter also asked him what they were building, and he shouted back some plans related to missiles.

Mary Trump on Donald’s cognitive decline, “In terms of his functioning on a cognitive level absolutely there’s been deterioration. Donald is somebody with severe psychiatric disorders for decades that have remained untreated any illness you have that you don’t treat will worsen” pic.twitter.com/XuTaFp87NO — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) September 22, 2024

Mary explained that he was there in the middle of the day doing nothing, which was not something he could explain. She said, maybe, he did not even know what he was doing there. She also highlighted their plans to build nuclear reactors and missiles, which are dangerous.

Then the President could not remember his staff’s names at a press conference. Mary further explained that it’s getting harder for Trump to remember things and keep them straight.

Trump’s former press secretary, Sarah Matthews, also revealed that he has an onset of cognitive decline. We all know how many times he has confused people’s names and forgotten Usha Vance and Kristi Noem’s names. So we can see public proof of his decline.

#MorningJoe Trump’s team knows about his cognitive decline, “We are seeing it night after night on the rally stage where he seems to even just lose control of the English language..This is something that his team knows, but they’re just forging forward.” pic.twitter.com/zjORt0Avse — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) March 4, 2024

In the past, he has also been seen slurring speech—at one point slurring his own name. Then he was confused at the stage and had to be herded from there. People are also questioning his posture, which resembles someone with cognitive decline and old age.

Many experts weighed in on the bulge in his pants to be a catheter, which is used during the early onset of Dementia. Some people also speculate about heart and kidney conditions, given his age. Meanwhile, the White House had revealed venous insufficiency.