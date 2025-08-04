“Deeply Unhealthy” — Trump’s Niece Reveals 3 Major Red Flags About His Condition That ‘Should Concern Us’

Donald Trump’s health has been the subject of public concern for a long time. Especially, in the last few months, since he has again taken office, the President has been showing many signs that indicate his cognitive health might be declining. Although earlier this year, the White House published a report of his annual medical examination, claiming the POTUS is in “excellent physical and cognitive health,” the warnings can’t be ignored.

Now, his niece, Mary L. Trump, has added fuel to the fire. Mary, who has been a long vocal critic of his uncle, said that Trump appears to be “deeply unhealthy.” On her YouTube channel, the psychologist analyzed three signs of his decline that “should concern us.”

She noted that her uncle “looked bad,” while discussing his “latest rambling, confused appearances.” She clearly noted, “The president of the United States looks deeply unhealthy, which is something that should concern us.”

According to Mary, the first sign of his decline should be the changes in his appearance. The author of Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World’s Most Dangerous Man, questioned, “I wonder why, because Donald, as you know, was an extraordinarily vain person, why he suddenly decided that he didn’t need to go out in public wearing makeup and having his hair done.”

“Again, I don’t care that he wears makeup or has his hair done. I care that he doesn’t look well.”

Her remarks referred to the recent discussions about Trump wearing makeup on his right hand, which was also covered by several band-aids during his Scotland trip. He also appeared noticeably pale during this trip.

Mary Trump next talked about her uncle’s supposed cognitive decline. She pointed out that the POTUS often struggles to remember where he is or what he is supposed to do.

This was Trump at the G7

👀 at his right hand

How it’s swollen compared to the left

Now look at the close up

He’s covering his hematoma with MAKEUP

trying to hide the bruising

THEY ARE 🤥 TO U GUY’s

The man is unwell @FarmLadyFarm .. weren’t u just saying that

Bingo, my friend pic.twitter.com/jCiafQW0wS — Jacquie_RN 🩺 🇨🇦 🌷🌸👒 (@jacquie_rn) June 18, 2025

To back up her claim, Mary referenced how he couldn’t find the GOP lawmaker whose bill he was signing. “When Donald introduced Van Orden, not only did he not know who he was, but he had absolutely no idea that the very man had been standing behind him on stage the entire time.”

“I’ve said this a lot recently. I sometimes wonder if Donald is oriented to time and place because most of the time, it doesn’t seem as if he is. Just as much of the time, it doesn’t seem like he is aware of who is around him or who he’s actually talking to,” Donald Trump‘s niece added.

“There’s more. Donald is having trouble, as I said, recognizing people he says he’s known for years,” the author said while discussing the third sign of his decline.

Trump is definitely unwell!There’s numerous signs that he’s been getting IV’s for Possible Kidney Failure & or Heart Disease! He supposedly had a stent put in previously & had mini strokes.We’ve seen the outlines of the catheters in his pants,swollen hands with makeup on them!😡 pic.twitter.com/fdYzTndc5Y — Suzie rizzio (@Suzierizzo1) June 22, 2025

Her comments came after last week, during his Council on Sports, Fitness, and Nutrition, he looked around the room in search of Triple H, while the WWE superstar was standing right beside him all along.

“I want you to watch here as he introduces his quote-unquote ‘old friend’, the WWE wrestler Triple H. I’d certainly never heard of him, but then again, I’ve never claimed that he’s an old friend of mine. And even though he’s standing right next to him, Donald does not seem to know who he is,” Mary said while playing a clip from the executive order signing.