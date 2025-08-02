The Moments That Raised Serious Questions About Donald Trump’s Cognitive Health

Earlier this year, the White House revealed that Donald Trump is in “excellent physical and cognitive health,” according to his annual medical examination report. However, some things felt off, and many commented that certain things in the report, like his heart rate and weight, just seemed like a plain lie, given that the President is already 78 years old.

However, it wasn’t the first time that the POTUS boasted about his health. Back in 2020, during a Fox News interview, Donald Trump claimed that he “aced” his cognitive test, which has 35 questions, ranging from the least to most difficult. In 2025, he once again bragged about his test results when mentioning Joe Biden‘s prostate cancer.

However, ironically, in the same sentence, he made a huge blunder that had everyone talking about his own health instead.

Trump said the former Democratic President has “stage 9” cancer, a bizarre thing to say, for sure. Despite his mishaps, not once, but several times, the President has never failed to boast about his “excellent” health and intelligence. In fact, he bragged about having a supposedly high IQ. Whether his claims are actually true is very doubtful given his massive slip-ups over the years.

One of his biggest blunders came in 2019, when the Republican leader was praising Apple CEO Tim Cook for his contributions to the economy of America. He mistakenly called him, “Tim Apple”: A hilarious moment indeed. At least this happened in a private setting. However, just a year later, during a 2020 rally, he referred to rapper Lil Pump as “Little Pimp,” sparking concerns about whether he is really okay.

Trump on Biden’s cancer diagnosis: “I’m surprised that the public wasn’t notified a long time ago, because to get to stage 9, that’s a long time … I did a very complete physical, including cognitive tests. I’m proud to announced I aced it.” pic.twitter.com/6mk3bGszAm — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) May 19, 2025

In 2024, Ramin Setoodeh claimed on Morning Joe that Donald Trump was suffering from “severe memory issues.” The author claimed that he had a long conversation with the president. However, he later had no recollection of it.

Not just his memory, many think, but Trump’s declining cognitive health is also affecting his ability to do basic tasks. Just in April, a video captured the President struggling to get his umbrella inside his Air Force One, while most people would just close it and then enter. A month later, the health concerns were once again in the news after the two-time President failed to open a box like it was a Rubik’s Cube.

People also have doubts about his cognitive abilities, especially because of his unusual reaction to COVID-19. He also made some bizarre remarks when Hurricane Florence struck in 2018. “one of the wettest we’ve ever seen from the standpoint of water,” he commented. During his North Carolina visit, he noticed that the hurricane brought a yacht to a resident’s backyard. Trump told them, “At least you got a nice boat out of the deal,” a very tone-deaf comment about a disaster.