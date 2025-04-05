Is Donald Trump Suffering From Dementia? Doctor Makes Startling Claim

You may have seen videos of Donald Trump slurring his speech and not being too thoughtful of what he’s saying. Trump was also seen struggling to pronounce his own name during a speech.

Well, this sounds like age is catching up to him and he may have dementia. He’s almost 79 and has started exhibiting the symptoms of dementia. It’s not just our speculation, but an acclaimed psychotherapist, Dr. John Gartner, agrees that Trump’s health is deteriorating.

He says there is no doubt that Trump has dementia. His memory seems to be deteriorating, along with his thinking and motor skills. Moreover, his behavior also shows rigidity and not being able to articulate several things. This may explain his recent meltdown when a reporter asked him about the ongoing investigation of the Signal chat leak. He scolded the reporter and asked her not to ask it again.

To prove that Gartner’s speculation may be right, he has compared Trump’s speech skills to when he was younger in the 1980s. Trump was intelligent, polished and articulate. He could deliver speeches fabulously. But, these days, Trump has tangential thoughts and there is no logic behind them.

Trump has frontotemporal dementia. He’s highly symptomatic and. for example, has trouble pronouncing his own namepic.twitter.com/MvUyn8PYhN — Tom Joseph (@TomJChicago) September 23, 2020

Furthermore, Gartner says, “What happens is that someone is trying to say a word and then they get the first part out but they have to end it or create one because they can’t remember the rest. Trump will say something like ‘mishiz’ for missiles, or ‘Chrishus’ for Christmas because he can’t complete the word, ”Granted states that Trump’s word association has stumbled and missed the point of the conversation. This is one of the major signs of dementia.

Moreover, the psychotherapist got into Trump’s physical health. He says the president used to be graceful but now even his posture has changed. Maybe he has frontotemporal dementia, due to which his gait has widened and he has trouble getting up on the ramp. In addition, sometimes Trump swings his right leg in a semi-circle.

This can be a symptom of dementia as both the brain and the body are not working well. In the same interview, Gartner says Trump is like the American Hitler for the immigrants who are new Jews in the current situation.

#Trump DEMENTIA caused him to forget to sign an Executive Order. pic.twitter.com/4x3HLlv1ac — NeverTrumpNeverRed (@NeverTrumpRed) April 4, 2025

CNN anchor Kaitlan Collins says about Trump, “He doesn’t really do much in the morning. Maybe he’ll be posting, but he’s not doing a lot of meetings or press conferences or anything,” However, Trump’s correspondent stated that he doesn’t get much sleep at night. Whether it’s lack of sleep or health issues like dementia, Trump isn’t in the best shape.

Gartner further says that Trump’s health is going down from the baseline of functioning well. This is important when we diagnose dementia in patients. In one incident, Trump had to be escorted back from the stage as he could not do it himself. Trump seemed forgetful at the event. Even social media users tweeted that the president is deeply unwell and may have dementia. One person tweeted that he should not be the person with nuclear codes.