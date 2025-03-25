In a recent New Yorker podcast, CNN host Kaitlan Collins asserted that President Donald Trump is not a morning person.

“He doesn’t really do much in the morning. Maybe he’ll be posting but he’s not doing a lot of meetings or press conferences or anything,” Collins stated. But according to the former White House correspondent Tucker Carlson, Donald Trump doesn’t get much sleep at night.

Kudos to the Court artist who showed us what happened again today! Noel Casler, who knows Trump well from The Apprentice, says this is why nothing was on his schedule before noon… his “executive time”. 😄 He was ASLEEP#Fresh #TrumpIsUnfitForOffice #TrumpTrial #SleepyDonald pic.twitter.com/5uKdTf0N1D — ☮️ What’s So Radical… (@upton1144) April 16, 2024

“You wake up to a Truth Social post from him about how he’s voiding all the pardons that President Biden issued,” she said, giving an example of his frantic late-night activity.

She also added: “In the afternoons, it can be quite busy. You can be going in there for a 45-minute press conference and you’ve really got to be paying attention to what’s the headline here.”

Since his first term in office, Collins’ routine hasn’t changed much, he told Clare Malone, a staff writer for the New Yorker.

When Collins asked the President about the January 6 uprising and Trump’s legal issues after his first term, Trump referred to her as a “nasty person”. In order to continue covering the MAGA leader, Collins has now returned to the White House with the lefty media outlet.

Even the harsh environment in the press room hasn’t deterred Collins yet. Collins said that Trump is genuinely concerned about his reputation. “Someone who seeks the validation of the press as much as he criticises them publicly,” she added, describing Trump. As a result, I’m not really bothered when he becomes agitated in response to my inquiry.

Trump “wakes up extremely early and then spends the first 5 or 6 hours of his day in the residence, making phone calls, watching television, uh… that’s basically it, really,” says @jonathanvswan. “He doesn’t sleep very much, but he also isn’t exactly in the office reading.” pic.twitter.com/8tzg6GCNL5 — The Mehdi Hasan Show (@MehdiHasanShow) December 16, 2020

This week, the 32-year-old anchor’s altercation with White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt went viral. Collins requested proof from Leavitt to support Trump’s assertion that Biden’s pardons were null and invalid. Leavitt retorted, “You should find out, you’re a reporter.”

“My job is to ask questions and get answers,” Collins said to Malone. “There’s a job to do for each of us,” Collins said, and “her job is to spin for her boss.”

She added that many journalists underestimated Trump’s ability to crowd work and appeal to the masses. “A lot of people did not take him seriously and did not believe that he had the political power that we now [or] his biggest critics will acknowledge he has,” she said.