Donald Trump has been in office for only 3 months, but he has fulfilled most of his promises. He deported people, fired people in the name of efficiency, and released JFK assassination papers.

Now, if any of these decisions have been useful for the economy or the unity of the nation, that’s a different topic. For example, JFK files have been periodically released over the last many years.

In January, Donald Trump promised to release the remaining 80,000 documents. It was assumed that grand secrets would come out. However, nothing extraordinary was redacted from the reports.

Only the social security numbers and other personal details of several federal workers were hidden to protect their privacy.

This attempt to release all information resulted in the public disclosure of the personal data of these federal employees.

Everyone formed their opinions about these files and what they did or did not say about the assassination. Indeed, Donald Trump has his views on the JFK files.

Over the weekend, Trump met with Clay Travis of OutKick on Air Force One. It is a conservative website that is a part of the administration’s “new media” campaign. The two talked about a variety of subjects, including the president’s conclusion regarding Kennedy’s assassination after releasing JFK files.

People waiting for the JFK files knowing the history of the US Gov and the Presidents who allowed the US to be destroyed from the inside out #Trump #Elon #Jan6thInsurrection #MagaDumbLogic #FlatEarthIdiots #OperationPaperClip JKF was killed by the US Gov and everyone knows pic.twitter.com/dayx7seuzq — Frank®™ (@WFMGINC) January 23, 2025

When asked if Trump believes that Oswald assassinated Kennedy, Trump said, “I do.” However, this is out of character for the president since conspiracy theorists have criticized this idea. Donald Trump is known to have an alternate opinion on such matters.

President Donald Trump stated he has “always” accepted the official judgment that Lee Harvey Oswald assassinated former President John F. Kennedy. Although he suggested, the notorious assassin might have had assistance.

According to some, Oswald obtained support from the KBG, the Mafia, or the CIA. Many believe in the involvement of the Cuban government, the U.S. government, or other influential organizations. As of right now, every piece of evidence points to Oswald acting alone.

Trump told Travis that he thinks the papers have turned out to be somewhat unspectacular, which he added may be a good thing.

The president instructed his government to make material about several federal investigations public. These investigations include Jeffrey Epstein, the September 11 attacks, and the assassination of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.. There may be a public release of the records of murder of Robert F. Kennedy, and other incidents.

Once the documents were released, the frenzy around them arose, but it died down similarly. Since there was no new information, it was also questioned if it was a good use of taxpayer dollars.

The Social Security numbers of some congressional staffers were revealed by this week’s release of declassified JFK records. https://t.co/0rcyzpedyv — ABC 7 Chicago (@ABC7Chicago) March 20, 2025

Unavailability of the Archivist, which led to release of personal information from JFK files also caught fire from both sides of the aisle.

What remains to be seen if records and other documents will also have similar consequences.