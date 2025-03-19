JFK Assassination Files Released—Here’s Exactly What They Reveal and How to View Them

Donald Trump made innumerable promises during his campaign. He promised deportation, a smaller government, and the release of several secret documents.

Among these documents were the full set of records related to the Kennedy Assassination. In January, Trump signed an executive order. It was to release the assassination records. The first set of records were released yesterday.

President Donald Trump ordered the release of more than 31,000 files about the Kennedy Assassination of former President John F. Kennedy.

Approximately one-third of the National Archives redacted documents have now been made fully available to the public. However, many of the files had previously been made available.

Larry J. Sabato is the director of the University of Virginia Center for Politics. He stated that his team has begun reviewing the records. It might take some time to understand their complete significance.

After reviewing some of the documents, it discovered that many are just routine files. However, few files talked about espionage missions. These were possibly made public because of rumors that Lee Harvey Oswald was a KGB member.

The National Archives made 13,000 additional files public in 2022. Former President Joe Biden had also previously made hundreds of the records available related to Kennedy assassination.

WOW! Did Trump really just release all of the same JFK files that Biden released in 2023? On the left you have Biden’s release.

On the right you have Trump’s release today. The only difference? The top of Biden’s says “2023 Release” and Trump’s says “2025 release” and the word… pic.twitter.com/Z6NFB8rffi — Ed Krassenstein (@EdKrassen) March 18, 2025

Many of the “new” files that Trump made public are the same ones that Biden made public, but they have redactions removed.

Concerning the public’s ability to see these files, many have been available for years. The public already has access to the data, thousands of which have been accessible for years.

The federal government required the National Archives and Records Administration to compile all Kennedy assassination related records into a single collection at the beginning of the 1990s.

Unless the president grants an exception, the collection must be opened by 2017. The 2017 disclosure obligation did not apply to almost 500 documents, including tax returns.

The JFK files were released – here’s what they said pic.twitter.com/mj416fDOMm — VICE News (@VICENews) November 13, 2017

After declaring that he would permit the release of all remaining records, Mr. Trump ultimately withheld some documents. It was due to what he described as a possible threat to national security.

Some papers were not made public during former President Biden’s administration.

In July 2023, Karine Jean-Pierre, Biden’s press secretary held a press conference. In it she declared that NARA made 99 percent of the documents related to Kennedy assassination accessible to the public.

Between 2021 and July 2023, Biden declassified almost 16,000 Kennedy assassination related papers. Among the key details that were recently made public is the one that Oswald was earlier assumed to be working alone. But these documents point towards a greater plan in action, of which Oswald was just a tool.

Multiple pages of the JFK files found with the CIA requesting any mention of “Israel” to be redacted. pic.twitter.com/nn0eEuHdwc — Gentile News Network™ (@Gentilenewsnet) March 19, 2025

There has been information of Israel being involved, but at this time, it’s just speculation, and nothing can be confirmed.

Even when the documents have been released, it is suggested that the experts read them carefully. The public is guided not to make assumptions.