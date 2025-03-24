Donald Trump Lashes Out at Artist for ‘Distorted’ Presidential Portrait—Calls for Its Removal from Colorado Capitol

Art is personal. A lot of artists want to show their work to the world. But there is no guarantee that the people will find it understandable or even enjoyable.

Gina Rinehart is a mining tycoon and is the wealthiest person in Australia. In 2024, during an art exhibition, a portrait of Ms. Rinehart was displayed. She didn’t like the illustration and wrote a letter asking for it to be removed. The consequence of her writing that letter was that more people wanted to see the picture.

The portrait was not recognized or tied to her by the audience earlier. After she asked to remove it brought it up in the headlines. And then the whole world saw it.

Now, apparently, history is repeating itself a few thousand miles away in America.

The Colorado State Capitol has portraits of all presidents hanging on its walls. One portrait of Donald Trump was placed there during his first term.

President Donald Trump shared his infamous self-portrait with the world because he hates it.

A five-year-old image of the President is on display at the Colorado State Capitol. President Trump claims that the portrait was “purposefully distorted” to a degree “never seen before.” He posted this on his social media platform, Truth Social, on Sunday night.

According to Trump, no one likes a negative portrayal of themselves. Trump complained that his portrait is the worst. He further added that the artist also did President Obama, and he looks amazing. He quipped that as the artist grew older, her talent diminished. He said that he would prefer to have no illustrations rather than a bad one.

According to Colorado Politics, the image was created by Sarah Boardman, an artist from Colorado Springs. She also made a painting of former President Barack Obama, which is displayed next to Trump’s.

Donald Trump encouraged Governor Jared Polis to remove the image. He said that “many people” from Colorado had complained about it by phone and letter. He also noted that Governor Jared should be ashamed of himself.

And here is Obama and Trump portraits by local Colorado artist Sarah Boardman hanging together in the Colorado State Capitol. pic.twitter.com/gKUO5yrvXM — Tropical ‘wtf America’ 🇺🇦 (@TropicalVertic1) March 24, 2025

A Polis official told Denver-based 9NEWS that the governor was “surprised to learn the President is an art aficionado of our Colorado State Capitol and its artwork. ”

The spokesman stated that the State Capitol was finished in 1901. It features portraits of former presidents and governors, as well as Rose Onyx and White Yule Marble mined in Colorado. They said that the state administration values the President’s and everyone else’s interest in our capitol building. He also promised that they are constantly seeking ways to enhance the experience of our visitors.

According to CBS Colorado, the Donald Trump image was unveiled in August 2019. It was placed at the Hall of Presidential Portraits on the third floor of the Colorado State Capitol. Colorado residents organized to have the photo up in the first place after donating over $10,000. Therefore, the portrait can not be removed without the consent of the people.

Donald Trump may have to keep watching this portrait for some more time.