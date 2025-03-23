Trump Tattoo Goes Viral After People Spot Embarrassing Blunder!

Tattoos dedicated to Donald Trump are not uncommon. And, some enthusiasts even opt for bold statements like the former president’s name in ink; and some others go for hyper-realistic portraits. But in an attempt to stand out, one Trump supporter went for a more elaborate design. And it went viral for all the wrong reasons!

The tattoo looks like this. It features Trump dressed in a suit and posing in front of the U.S. Capitol Building with the numbers “45” and “47” inked on his hands. That symbolizes his past and current presidential campaigns. Adding to the statement, the former president is decked out with sunglasses, rolled-up sleeves, and heavy chains and watches. Completing the look are images of U.S. currency and the well-known acronym “MAGA“—Make America Great Again.

The elaborate chest piece certainly made a statement. It wasn’t the tribute itself that caught people’s attention. After a photo of the tattoo surfaced on Reddit, users were quick to point out a very peculiar detail; the watches on both of Trump’s wrists.

“I thought those were handcuffs at first glance,” one commenter wrote; that pretty much summed up what many others seemed to think. Another agreed too as they said, “They’re not? I really thought it was supposed to be handcuffs.” A third joked, “Maybe it’s two watches because he’s so dumb he needs one on each arm.”

The tattoo’s choice of backdrop also raised eyebrows. Rather than featuring the White House, the design prominently displays the Capitol Building—the site of the January 6th attack in 2021. On that day, a violent mob of Trump supporters stormed the Capitol in an attempt to overturn the 2020 presidential election results. The riot resulted in five deaths within 36 hours and injuries to 174 police officers. Four officers later died by suicide. The estimated damages from the attack amounted to over $2.7 million.

Despite the controversial imagery, this tattoo isn’t the only extreme tribute Trump fans have opted for. Another Trump supporter, a woman named Rain Monroe, went viral for tattooing “TRUMP” across her forehead. She faced much backlash and Monroe has since started raising money for tattoo removal. She admitted that the public response truly affected her.

Somebody in Las Vegas had Trump’s mugshot tattooed on his thigh (via Vegas Vic Tattoos IG:vegasvic_tattoos) pic.twitter.com/DlQsRzK9yo — Las Vegas Locally 🌴 (@LasVegasLocally) August 26, 2023

“It’s been tough dealing with all the hate,” Monroe shared. “I’m hoping to raise around $5,000 for the removal procedure.”

Well for sure, Trump tattoos may remain a bold form of political expression. At the same time, they are also a reminder that permanent ink can sometimes come with unintended consequences!