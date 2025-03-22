Ever since Donald Trump returned to the White House, his policies have made global waves. And now, they’re inspiring a massive surge of interest from across the Atlantic. The U.S. Embassy in South Africa has confirmed it received a list of over 67,000 names of white South Africans who are eager to relocate to America under Trump’s controversial new refugee plan.

The influx of applications follows Trump‘s executive order last month. That order offers refugee protection to Afrikaners, a white minority group in South Africa. Taking example of alleged violence and discrimination, Trump’s directive prioritized this group for resettlement.

According to the South African Chamber of Commerce in the U.S., thousands of Afrikaners reached out as they are seeking refuge after the order’s announcement. The list is not a formal set of applications yet. But, for sure it signals just how much attention Trump’s policy has drawn.

What’s Donald Trump’s controversial executive order about? The order was signed on February 7. Trump’s order not only slashed U.S. aid to South Africa but also accused its government of promoting “disproportionate violence” against white landowners. The executive order particularly claims that Afrikaners are facing racial persecution under the country’s Black-led government.

“There is clear evidence of discrimination, land confiscation threats, and targeted violence,” Trump stated. “The United States stands with those who are unjustly targeted.”

The Associated Press: 67,000 White South Africans have expressed interest in Trump’s plan to give them refugee status. CAPE TOWN, South Africa (AP) — The United States Embassy in South Africa said Thursday it received a list of nearly 70,000 people interested in refugee status… — Willie Ross Jr. Knee Deep (@RossKneeDeep) March 20, 2025

However, South African officials strongly reject these claims. The nation recently passed a land reform law to redistribute land to Black citizens. However, the government maintains that no land seizures have taken place. Critics are of the opinion that Trump’s narrative very much exaggerates the situation for political gain.

The executive order has also aggravated tensions between the U.S. and South Africa. Donald Trump’s move to expel South Africa’s ambassador from Washington further played a part to strain the relations. Also, the administration has accused the South African government of aligning with Hamas, Iran, and other U.S. adversaries.

South Africa’s legal action against Israel at the United Nations also drew ire from Trump, who called the country’s foreign policy “anti-American.”

Despite the backlash, supporters are saying that Donald Trump’s plan has a long-overdue recognition of what they claim is systemic persecution of the Afrikaner community. However, according to some, it as a politically calculated move designed to appeal to Trump’s conservative base.

The list of 67,000 names has been submitted but the road to resettlement is still unclear. The executive order does not guarantee approval for any applicants, and refugee status decisions will likely be subjected to rigorous vetting.

The U.S. Embassy in Pretoria acknowledged the list’s receipt but has not disclosed further details regarding how the program will go ahead.

🔥BREAKING: Over 67,000 thousand white people in South Africa interested in Trump’s refugee status offer due to ‘racial discrimination’ in their own country. Millions of illegal alien freeloaders are still here, and we’re already inviting more to drain our resources and taxes?… pic.twitter.com/h8bunln1JA — Mister Bigly (@Mr_Bigly1) March 21, 2025

2.7 million Afrikaners are living in South Africa and the response so far represents a fraction of the population. But it for sure stands as a powerful symbol of how Trump’s policies are reshaping global perceptions and migration patterns.

If the program fulfills its promise or simply stays as a political statement that is yet to be found out. But one thing is clear—Trump’s second term continues to spark fierce debate, be it at home or abroad.