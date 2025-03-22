What Do Americans Think of Donald Trump After Two Months of His Second Term?—New Poll Bares It All!

It hasn’t been much time since Donald Trump became the U.S. president, but he has already made many bold moves, this time signing an executive order to dismantle the Department of Education. At the signing ceremony, he said, “Today, we take a very historic action that was 45 years in the making.”

Critics believe the US President has aggressively used his executive power since stepping back from the White House. To date, nearly 100 executive orders have been signed, and the shocking news is that he has already surpassed his predecessors. Donald Trump has shifted federal policies, expanded presidential authority, and even downsized the workforce. While Trump has claimed that “a lot of great things are happening,” the American public remains deeply divided.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by President Donald J. Trump (@realdonaldtrump)

A recent Fox News poll, conducted from March 14-17, shows that 49% of Americans approve of Donald Trump, while 51% disapprove.

Partisan Divide Remains Strong

However, regarding Republicans, Donald Trump enjoys humongous support, with 92% approving his performance. On the other hand, 92% of Democrats disapprove. Independents, who often become a deciding factor in this case, are also negative, with over 60% expressing disapproval.

A Fox News Decision Team member, Daron Shaw, said, “The difference is largely a function of the consolidation of the Republican base. The party’s completely solidified behind him.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by President Donald J. Trump (@realdonaldtrump)

In this scenario, it can be stated that the loyalty level is much higher compared to the first presidential term of Donald Trump when skepticism from some conservatives kept his approval lower. However, Daron Shaw also said that Democrats remain firmly against him, saying, “They don’t like their party very much, but they all agreed that they don’t like Trump.”

Economic Concerns Weigh on Approval

The US president’s approval rating is six points, much greater than the same point he was in during his former presidential term. However, recent polls show a slight dip since his return to office in late January. Economic uncertainty is a significant factor as fears grow over Trump’s aggressive tariff policies.

Besides, several inflation concerns rooted in former President Joe Biden’s administration remain on voters’ minds. Several fellow citizens are afraid that trade measures implemented by the President could lead to price hikes, which might have eventually contributed to Trump’s declining numbers.

“Polls indicate independents are currently giving Trump a thumbs down on his handling of the economy,” said Shaw. “But if inflation comes down, those numbers will flip if there’s some growth. That’s what independents do. They go with the times.”