Donald Trump to Dismantle the Department of Education Today—White House Confirms!

The pace at which Donald Trump is implementing changes is being criticized yet again. The President recently signed an order to dismantle the Department of Education. This decision comes after the Trump government decided to shutter several Social Security Administration offices.

The SSA recently shared how their identity verification process would change from March 31. The agency revealed that they would be transitioning from on-call verification to offline. This means that millions of people will now have to visit field offices as a part of the process.

The DOGE website notes that several SSA offices are being shut as a part of the budget cuts. The Trump administration’s decision is being heavily criticized given that 47 Social Security offices will shut, causing even more inconvenience to the citizens.

Connecticut Representative John Larson spoke up against the changes set to be implemented by the Social Security Administration. Larson noted how the new verification process will inconvenience seniors and disabled Americans. He also accused Trump and Elon Musk of trying to cause “chaos” through the new process and said the duo was trying to “privatize the system.”

CNN reports that Trump is set to sign an order on Thursday that will cue the start of dismantling the Department of Education. Harrison Fields who serves as the White House spokesperson addressed the upcoming event.

“President Trump’s executive order to expand educational opportunities will empower parents, states, and communities to take control and improve outcomes for all students,” Fields said in an official statement.

Shutting down a whole department would require an act of Congress. But Trump seems to have looked into it and made the necessary provisions already. A government official revealed that Secretary of Education, Linda McMahon has been asked to take “necessary steps to facilitate” the closure of the department.

The upcoming executive order is already being opposed by several organizations. Becky Pringle who is the President of the National Education Association called out Trump and Musk for pointing their “wrecking ball” at the public schools of America.

She also noted how the Trump administration is jeopardizing “the futures of the 50 million students in rural, suburban, and urban communities across America.” Pringle also accused Trump of dismantling public education in order to pay for “tax handouts for billionaires.”

Becky Pringle shared how Trump’s actions will affect students in the long run. The President of the NEA noted that the shuttering of the department of education will send “class sizes soaring, cutting job training programs, making higher education more expensive and out of reach for middle-class families.”

Another severe after-effect that will follow is special education services being taken away from students with disabilities. Becky spoke about how when the following does happen it will be an act of “gutting student civil rights protection.”

Donald Trump has been vocal about his agenda of dismantling the department since his Presidential campaign. The Republican has previously accused the agency of “indoctrinating young people with inappropriate racial, sexual, and political material.”