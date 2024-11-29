Resurfaced Video of Trump’s Cabinet Pick Linda McMahon Getting Slammed on 'WWE' Drives Fans Wild

A resurfaced video featuring Linda McMahon, Donald Trump’s pick for education secretary, has taken social media by storm. The clip shows McMahon, co-founder of World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE), in a dramatic encounter with wrestler Glenn Jacobs, better known as "Kane," on an episode of Monday Night Raw. In the clip, Jacobs executes a tombstone piledriver, a move that flips McMahon upside down and slams her onto the floor as part of a choreographed skit. McMahon appears unconscious as the sequence ends.

Only in America 🇺🇸



Kane: Mayor of Knox County, Tennessee

Linda McMahon: US Secretary of Educationpic.twitter.com/rTwcLzQvQb — Trendulkar (@Trendulkar) November 21, 2024

The clip, originally filmed in the early 2000s, has garnered millions of views across platforms, with social media users expressing disbelief at McMahon’s WWE history. One X (formerly Twitter) user commented, “This is exactly what the entire world imagines US politics to be like,” while another wrote, “So the government is just for entertainment they don't actually do anything 90% of the time?” One more chimed in, "Trump became president twice, nothing can be a surprise anymore."

I was today years old when I learned that my childhood WWE hero Kane is now a Mayor. This tombstone is for Trump's incoming education secretary, Linda McMahon.pic.twitter.com/p5KqwIuYpD — FERDINAND OMONDI (@FerdyOmondi) November 21, 2024

Others were more tongue-in-cheek, with one saying, Still more realistic than 99% of most politicians." "I respect her for that… people can’t have a little fun in [their] life because [they're] into politics. we are all humans." another opined. However, McMahon’s ties to WWE go beyond her role as co-founder. She has appeared in numerous wrestling skits alongside her family, including her children, Stephanie and Shane McMahon. In these segments, Linda engaged in scripted physical confrontations with her children, who also hit back in some instances.

Crazy to think that the new US Secretary of Education, Linda McMahon, has received both a Tombstone Piledriver from Kane and a Stone Cold Stunner from Steve Austin.#Trumpadministration — Stephen Hanlon (@Hanlon_Stephen) November 21, 2024

Trump announced McMahon’s appointment as education secretary on Tuesday, praising her commitment to education reform. “As Secretary of Education, Linda will fight tirelessly to expand 'Choice' to every State in America, and empower parents to make the best Education decisions for families,” Trump said in a statement. He emphasized that McMahon would lead efforts to shift educational control back to the states.

You think Kane and Linda McMahon can put their past behind them and work together? pic.twitter.com/hax2XhDqsD — Wrestling News (@WrestlingNewsCo) November 20, 2024

However, this is not Linda's first foray into politics. She served as the administrator of the Small Business Administration (SBA) during Trump’s first term, a role she described as 'immensely rewarding.' Her appointment to the SBA earned bipartisan recognition, especially from Senators Richard Blumenthal and Chris Murphy, who had defeated her in two Senate races. Blumenthal referred to her as a 'person of serious accomplishment and ability,' while Murphy called her a 'talented and experienced businessperson.'

Linda McMahon speaks on stage on the fourth day of the Republican National Convention at the Fiserv Forum on July 18, 2024, in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Chip Somodevilla)

Before her role in Trump’s administration, McMahon ran twice for the U.S. Senate as a Connecticut Republican, losing in 2010 and 2012, as per Fox News. Despite these defeats, she remained politically active, chairing the pro-Trump super PAC America First Action and later co-founding the America First Policy Institute. Her political activities have consistently aligned with Trump’s vision, including her $6 million contribution to his 2016 campaign after he secured the Republican nomination.

However, Linda has also faced controversies during her career. In October, she was named in a lawsuit alleging that she, her husband Vince McMahon, and WWE knowingly allowed a former employee to engage in sexual abuse, according to CNN. The lawsuit claims negligence on the part of the McMahons and WWE in preventing the alleged incidents. Her attorney, Laura Brevetti, strongly denied the allegations, describing the lawsuit as 'filled with scurrilous lies, exaggerations and misrepresentations.'