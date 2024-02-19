Social Media Users Have a Field Day Renaming Donald Trump's New Golden Sneakers With These Names

In the realm of online amusement, Donald Trump, the former president, found himself at the center of a social media spectacle once again. His latest endeavor, a pair of gleaming golden high-top sneakers, priced at a staggering $400, sparked a flurry of creativity and derision among netizens.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Chip Somodevilla

After his high-profile fraud conviction, where he was ordered to pay more than $300 million, Trump has already started a new business venture. He is offering trainers, as per The Guardian, for his fundraising endeavor, which involved releasing a pair of expensive gold high-top sneakers. Trump has faced some criticism and laughing, but his critics aren't done having fun yet. Trump's shoes, which retail for over $400 and some have speculated may actually be made in China, maybe his latest response to the several large-scale court rulings he has been subjected to during his legal career. Officially, the sneakers are known as The Never Surrender High-Top Sneakers. However, because the former president actually surrendered when he brought himself in to be arrested and processed, critics and other observers were pleased to offer replacement names.

Rick Wilson, a conservative opposing Trump, was among the first to initiate the alternate name practice. He posed three potential new names on Saturday and questioned, "What do you even call these?" “The Adjudicated Rapists” "The Herpetic Clodhoppers" and “The Suckers Born Every Minute." Many users participated in Wilson's post's comments section. "Air Surrections," a tweet by @TheAzadvocate said. "Fools Gold," @DJHuntPCG continued. @IfICanDream420, a different commenter, shared a vintage throwback from years past: "Cofefe 6's." Professor Jennifer Mercieca, a specialist in rhetoric, added, "Sedition Shoes for your Fascist Feet." It wasn't just Wilson who had this thought. Grant Stern commented in another post, "Name the brand of fake gold on these 10 cent sneakers for MAGA suckers."

What do you even call these?



“The Adjudicated Rapists”

“The Herpetic Clodhoppers”

“The Suckers Born Every Minutes” pic.twitter.com/AYmFhXgr6Q — Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) February 18, 2024

The first “official” item of Trump merchandise complements both the former president and himself, two of his favorite things. The US flag is sewn across the collar of the bright gold high-top sneakers, which are branded with a giant "T" on the side and are deemed "perfect for any Trump supporter," as per Independent. They offer "both style and comfort." Again, customers are being urged to purchase the shoes in order to "be a part of history," since there are only 1000 pairs purportedly being produced. According to the website selling the shoes, Mr. Trump will autograph "at least 10 pairs" of each pair, which are all numbered. Michael Cohen, a former Trump attorney and "fixer," was prompted by this to propose "The Hair Felons." In the comments section of Stern's piece, some other alternate brand names that were suggested were "Grifter's Gaudy Gold," "Golden Shower Shoes," "Sneaky Traitors," and "Bone Spurs." A commenter noted that "Golden diapers would have been more on brand."