Since Kim Kardashian’s divorce from Kanye West, her love life has been quite rocky. After her split from West, she went on to date Suicide Squad 2 actor Pete Davidson. But unfortunately, things didn’t work out between them, and she’s been single since. However, as per The Sun, love may be blooming for the 42-year-old once more with NFL star player Odell Beckham Jr.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Raymond Hall

Kardashian has an impressive dating history and has also been linked to numerous celebrities and athletes in the past, and it seems like her taste in men hasn't changed. According to People, The Kardashians star is allegedly dating 30-year-old Odell Beckham Jr., and the two were spotted getting cozy together in public by paparazzi. An insider close to the NFL player revealed that they’re 'hanging out' with each other.

Kim Kardashian has started up a new friendship with NFL superstar Odell Beckham Jr., hanging out thanks to a group of mutual friend



Closes sources say not seriously dating anyone at the moment, she's absolutely open to finding love again if she finds the right person. However,… pic.twitter.com/sqBEQqCdsS — DanceLove (@DanceGirls6789) September 20, 2023

As of now, neither Kardashian nor her representatives have given any form of official confirmation about the speculations. The same scenario applies to Odell. However, other sources close to Kardashian revealed that they’re 'friends and have a lot of mutual friends in common,' while also stating that she’s 'not seriously dating anyone.'

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin

Numerous sources claimed that Odell had officially parted ways with his long-time girlfriend, Lauren Wood. The former couple even welcomed their son Zydn back in February 2022 before going their separate ways earlier this year. Wood is commonly known as “LoLo” and is a budding actress and model who made her debut on Wild ‘n’ Out. Specific information with respect to their relationship, including the year they began dating, remains unknown for the moment. However, they became Instagram official on November 5, 2019, which is also Odell Jr.’s birthday.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kim Kardashian (@kimkardashian)

In recent times, The Kardashians star posted a carousel of photos with a group of friends in what appears to be the backyard of her home. The mother of four looked stunning as she donned ripped jeans and a black bikini top. She didn’t seem to be wearing any specific footwear as such, especially in comparison with her friends. The trio looked cheerful as they struck multiple poses while outside. They even posed by a gorgeous pool table. Kardashian was sitting on top of it along with one friend while the other leaned closely beside the reality star.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kim Kardashian (@kimkardashian)

The SKIMS founder captioned the post by saying, “Vacay Vibes." The women, who go by Lauren Sanchez and Natalie June Halcro, commented on the post and also expressed their joy. Sanchez noted, “So fun!” while Halcro claimed, “I love us!” Fans of Kardashian praised the reality star accordingly and showered her with love and affection. “Kim is Kimming,” said a first. “Kim you’re slaying,” gushed another one. “Kim knows how to f****** slay,” noted a final person in conclusion.

