Corey Gamble's Unusual Way Of Greeting Kim Kardashian Sparks Social Media Outcry

In a recent episode of the Hulu series The Kardashians, Corey Gamble, Kris Jenner's boyfriend, found himself in the center of controversy for an unexpected welcome that left viewers uneasy. The incident sparked a heated debate on social media and internet forums, with many people questioning and commenting on this particular moment.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Allen Berezovsky

The awkward incident occurred during a casual family gathering at Khloe Kardashian's home. Kim Kardashian, Khloe, her ex-partner Tristan Thompson, Jenner, and Gamble gathered to unwind and spend quality time together. In a confessional, Kim, 42, told an amusing story about her drinking, notably at Beyonce's party, reported The Sun.

Gamble's greeting, on the other hand, became the center of attention. Gamble moved on to Kim and kissed the back of her neck after placing a kiss on Kris Jenner's cheek. The unique act drew eyebrows and made some viewers uncomfortable, prompting them to vent on social media. The episode teaser was first shared on the show's official Instagram page. One viewer took to Reddit to inquire, "Kim talking about getting drunk, but does anyone else notice Corey kissing Kim on the back of her neck?!"

The reactions that followed were a mix of astonishment, embarrassment, and perplexity. "I hope he’s just…awkwardly hugging her," one fan wrote. "That's just weird," another person said. Someone remarked, "Maybe it's the only place he can kiss her without messing up her makeup (meaning instead of a peck on the cheek)." Another viewer wrote, "I've seen so many weird interactions between the Kardashians and their siblings/mom's SO I don't even notice anymore." Another person wrote, "Looks more like a quick peck and like others said, makeup, didn't look sexual or inappropriate at all."

Gamble's greeting has sparked discussions about personal boundaries, particularly within mixed families. Some viewers spoke about how it has been a tradition in some of their cultures and how it is completely normal to greet other people in the family with a kiss on the cheek.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Joy Malone

Another fan pointed out that Gamble might have wanted to communicate something. They wrote, "To me, it looked like he was saying something w/ the way she kinda cocked her head back and look like she was listening to something he was saying? I can’t see his mouth though." Someone else wrote, "That’s what I thought too. Kris and Kim’s body language was completely normal which me think it wasn’t a kiss. He said something to her that he didn’t want the cameras to pick up."

Kim continued the segment by sharing her experience at the party. She revealed how she was so "wasted" and told the producers to ask Beyonce if they didn't believe her. Fans reacted to this comment on the same Reddit thread, labeling it as "cringe."

