Edited Clip of Trump ‘Confirming Racist and Hateful’ VP Goes Viral: "My Supporters Will Go Ape-Sh-t"

The race to become Donald Trump's vice-presidential pick intensifies as various adversaries vie for the role. Trump has kept the audiences guessing with a lengthy list of potential candidates. Yet, adhering to tradition, it could be months before his final choice is revealed. Meanwhile, a viral edited video clip of Trump affirming his controversial VP nominee, laden with racist and hateful remarks, has surfaced online recently. In the video clip, Trump is heard saying, "I have made a decision on my VP nominee... My VP nominee is a famous extreme right-wing cook who my supporters will go ape-shit for."

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Peter Foley

In the edited clip, Trump further states, "His racist and hateful reputation precedes him, and that makes him the perfect running mate for me. So, without further ado, I'd like to announce that I have selected the great Rush Limbaugh as my VP. Rush is trusted by right-wing idiots everywhere...He will be the best VP possible. I just wish he would answer my calls because I need to let him know. But I know Rush is busy with his radio show and maybe other stuff. So I'm sure he'll call back soon. Although my staff is once again being kind of weird about my decision. They keep saying stuff like 'Are you sure?'"

“I have made a decision.” Donald Trump announces who his vice presidential running mate is. pic.twitter.com/NZqBEfowuK — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) May 6, 2024

Trump is seen further stating that his staff is laughing at his decision, but he's 'not sure why' it was happening. "But anyway, please congratulate the great Rush Limbaugh on his selection as my VP. Together Trump and Rush will storm America and if we lose we'll storm the capital. Thank You."

Several users found the fake video funny. One user online wrote, "Great selection!! Just keep calling, he’s sure to answer, or better yet, go see him, the personal touch is always better." Another user chimed, "Well that is great Rush can hook him up with his drug dealers so it’s a win/win for everyone…"

Great selection!! Just keep calling, he’s sure to answer, or better yet, go see him, the personal touch is always better 😂😂 — SherriR (@patsfan1281me) May 6, 2024

Meanwhile, according to BBC, former Vice President Mike Pence has been ruled out as a potential pick. Their relationship soured after the Capitol riot on 6 January 2021, and Pence does not intend to support his former boss in the upcoming election. As Trump prepares to select a new potential vice president, a group of hopefuls is vying for his attention. Over the weekend, at a donor event at Mar-a-Lago that was seen as a pseudo-tryout, Trump spoke highly of nearly a dozen potential running mates, although he has reportedly begun to narrow down his list, as per Forbes.

Well that is great Rush can hook him up with his drug dealers so it’s a win/win for everyone… — NalatheNoodlegator (@NalatheN63377) May 6, 2024

He praised Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., as an outstanding campaign surrogate, described North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum as exceedingly wealthy, and expressed affection for South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem. But Trump seemingly removed Arizona Senate candidate Kari Lake from consideration for his shortlist, reportedly expressing irritation and concern about being linked to her potential loss in Arizona. Furthermore, Trump has frequently mentioned Burgum in recent weeks as someone with minimal baggage and the capability to appeal to moderate voters.