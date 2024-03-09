Internet Slams Kari Lake After Racist Social Media Post Against Nikki Haley: ‘Shitty and Cruel’

Former news anchor Kari Lake is facing backlash over a racist social media remark that she made against former presidential candidate Nikki Haley.

The former governor of South Carolina dropped out of the 2024 presidential race on March 6 and commenting on the same, the infamous conspiracy theorist and unsuccessful candidate for governor of Arizona posted what many are calling a racist dog whistle on X, formerly Twitter, per HuffPost.

This is who Kari Lake is. She’s divisive. She’s extreme. She still denies the results of the 2020 and 2022 elections. She wants to ban abortion.



We welcome Nikki Haley supporters and need everyone on board to defeat Kari Lake's extremism. https://t.co/o9vYyrbbiM — Ruben Gallego (@RubenGallego) March 6, 2024

In the tweet, Lake misspelled Haley's birth name, "Nimarata," and dubbed her "Nimrata," refusing to address her by her middle name, "Nikki," which she has used professionally for years now. Lake, a Republican candidate for Senate from Arizona, had tweeted, "Reports: Nimrata Haley will suspend her campaign today after more humiliating, landslide loses [losses] on Super Tuesday."

Considering that Haley has gone by Nikki since she was a little girl, a lot of people found Lake's post disrespectful, and some even said it was racist. Donald Trump also made fun of Haley's birth name, per HuffPost. The U.S. citizen who was born to Indian immigrants was called "Nimbra" and "Nimrada" by the front-runner of the Republican Party on several occasions.

There you go girl! That will win the moderate republican woman vote! 🤡 — Jimmy Bush (@BR549Jimmy) March 6, 2024

Since then, Lake's post on X has drawn criticism for its racial attack on Haley, mostly from other conservative internet users. "Ms. Lake, there is nothing wrong with Niki Haley's given first name--it's quite a beautiful name, really. But, like former president Trump, you use it in a prejudicial manner to make her seem foreign. That's wrong. It's unChristian and unAmerican. It appeals to the worst in us," a user slammed the former anchor on X.

"@NikkiHaley is an accomplished conservative politician who was an outstanding @UN ambassador and an excellent presidential candidate. Her foreign policy knowledge is encyclopedic. Haley ran - which she had every right to do - and lost. She should be treated with courtesy, decency & respect. @realDonaldTrump will need a @GOP senate. Don't blow Republican chances in #Arizona with gratuitous, petty, inappropriate ethnically-directed meanness," another user said, slamming her racism.

Nikki Haley ended her campaign with grace. You STILL don't acknowledge that you lost in 2022. You're a disgrace. https://t.co/fzUEtceLqT — Never Don The Con (@TrumpIsDone) March 6, 2024

"All class, referring to her by her ancestral name her legal immigrant parents gave her. You used to be a normal person, get over yourself, humble yourself, stop the politics of personal destruction, & seek to represent all Arizonans. Class goes a long way," a user schooled her on X.

Many users aimed at Lake's own failed career trajectories. "Better a Nimrata than a fired weekend weather pointer," a user slammed her on X. Another user slammed, "This genius is going to lose Republicans a *very* winnable Senate seat." Another user took aim at her political career, saying, "Says the chick who will be losing to a leftist in a swing state." A user shared that the candidate would not be able to win Arizona's Senate seat, "Stuff like this makes you a less appealing candidate. Who wants to vote for a jerk?"