Republican Senator Ted Cruz has an outrageous opinion about who could replace President Joe Biden to become the Democratic nominee for president.

Cruz restated his hypothesis that Democrats will "jettison" President Joe Biden, 80, and "parachute in" Michelle Obama as their 2024 nominee, DailyMail reported.

TED CRUZ: “Michelle Obama...I think in terms of a solution that unifies Democrats. There ain’t nothing like that.” pic.twitter.com/lLfxNqFQTl — PoliticsVideoChannel (@politvidchannel) November 7, 2023

Cruz made this claim during his appearance on Fox and Friends on November 5, as he also talked about his belief Barrack Obama has been "pulling the strings" behind the Biden White House for some time. Cruz was reacting to David Axelrod, a former Obama advisor, who suggested on Twitter that maybe it's time for Joe Biden to reevaluate his 2024 reelection bid.

Axelrod is not the only one with this concern. Worried senior Democrats have voiced their concerns after an opinion poll was released this week, showing Joe Biden lagging Republican front-runner Donald Trump in five of the six crucial swing states, per The Guardian. The poll, released on Sunday by the New York Times and Siena College, shows Trump leading in Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, and Pennsylvania, while Biden leading in Wisconsin. In 2020, Biden defeated Trump in each of the six states; however, in a fictitious rematch right now, former president Trump would have an average advantage of 48% to 44% in these states.

Ted Cruz expressed to Fox his belief that Axelrod's suggestion was "very serious." Cruz added, "It's been my view for a long time that Barack Obama has been the person pulling the strings behind Joe Biden. Joe Biden is not up to it. I think Obama is making decisions. And Axelrod is Obama's right hand." Trump also believes this, with the former president echoing this claim on FOX last month. He said, "Obama is Biden’s boss."

Cruz echoed Axelrod's feelings about the poll, sharing that Democrats are worried about the poll results. "We have seen for the last six months more and more warning signs that the Democrats are getting scared," he said.

Although Michelle Obama has strongly expressed that she has no desire to run for president, Cruz thinks that she may be the Democrats' surprise candidate. "I said on my podcast three months ago, Verdict with Ted Cruz, I predicted there was a very real chance that the Democrats would jettison Joe Biden and parachute in Michelle Obama and that they'd do it at the convention next summer," Cruz hypothesized. "I think the chances of that are rising every day."

Cruz maintains that Michelle is the only one who could succeed Biden with ease. "The reason I say Michelle Obama is, if Biden gets out of the way next is Kamala Harris and she's a very flawed candidate," he said. "They know that. In the Democrat Party, they can't push Kamala Harris aside and replace her with a white guy."

Ted Cruz pushes two wild conspiracy theories: The Dems are going to “jettison” Joe Biden as their presidential candidate, and “parachute in” Michelle Obama to take his place…and President Obama is actually running the current White House. (Video: Verdict with Ted Cruz) pic.twitter.com/PdCgQC9TGe — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) September 22, 2023

The Texan added, "They can't drop Gavin Newsom in over an African-American woman and not have their party lose its mind. Michelle Obama is the one person who can drop in and do that and not fracture their party."

