Florida’s 'MAGA AG' Gets 'Absolutely Destroyed' for Calling Out Joe Biden by X’s Community Notes

Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody has recently faced intense criticism after targeting President Joe Biden for his response to protest during Donald Trump’s presidency and amid Israel’s conflict with Gaza. Moody, a Republican, took to social media to question Biden’s silence regarding pro-Palestinian protests on college campuses, comparing it to his delayed response to Black Lives Matter protests during Trump’s presidency. She posted on X, "Where in the world is @JoeBiden? As people question his astounding silence in the face of universities under siege, a pattern is emerging. In the summer of 2020, it took months for Biden to call cities and towns being burned, stores being looted and cops being attacked 'riots.' A real leader would step up and stop this anarchy."

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Joe Raedle

However, Moody’s timeline was fact-checked by many, including a community note on Twitter, which pointed out that Biden was not in office during the summer of 2020 when the Black Lives Matter protests occurred. This led to a wave of criticism against Moody, with social media users questioning her understanding of the timeline and her attempt to defend Donald Trump’s handling of protests during his presidency.

Thank you to Florida’s MAGA AG for absolutely destroying Donald Trump. pic.twitter.com/nX8CV3s0bw — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) May 3, 2024

One user wrote, "Are you not embarrassed?" Another added, "Thank you to Florida's MAGA AG for absolutely destroying Donald Trump." A third user remarked, "Does AG stand for attorney general? Yikes." Another user echoed the same emotions and wrote, "Oh my. You should probably just stay inside for a few days."

How is it possible for a law school graduate to be that disconnected from reality, and still be taken seriously? — RebelwoApplause (@RebelwApplause) May 3, 2024

In response to the criticism, Whitney Ray, deputy chief of staff for Moody’s communication team, accused media outlets of misrepresenting Moody’s post and criticized Newsweek for its coverage. Ray wrote, "The intentional misrepresentation of the Attorney General's post on X is incredible. I have spoken to several Florida and former journalists, and they are as amused as I am at the willful ignorance of some of the comments (acting like the leader of the Democratic Party would not be expected to condemn nationwide riots)... The only shocking thing about this charade is that Newsweek actually wrote an article about it and is refusing to make any meaningful changes to their completely false story. #FakeNewsFriday."

It’s always strange to me that people have such a hard time with timelines — Karly Kingsley (@karlykingsley) May 3, 2024

The incident highlighted the ongoing tensions surrounding protests and political discourse in the United States, with both sides of the political spectrum ferociously defending their positions. Moody’s attempt to defend Trump and mock Biden’s response to protests backfired, garnering widespread criticism and prompting a debate about the role of political leaders in addressing social unrest. Meanwhile, protests on college campuses have routinely made headlines, further adding to the charged atmosphere of political discourse in the country.

She has no clue what’s happening in the state of Florida, much less the rest of the country. Ashley Moody lives in her DeSantis fantasy world echo chamber. They think all is well with their draconian policies. They will find out at the ballot box in November.#RoeVember2024 — UrbanistaRamon (@UrbanistaRamon) May 3, 2024

Biden's recent statement urging for order amid dissent reflects the ongoing challenges faced by political leaders in navigating contentious issues while maintaining stability and democratic principles. Biden said, "Dissent is essential for democracy. But dissent must never lead to disorder," as per The Hill.